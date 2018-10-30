Rent Calculator
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
12984 E Mexico Ave
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12984 E Mexico Ave
12984 East Mexico Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
12984 East Mexico Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bed 3 bath - Property Id: 131200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131200
Property Id 131200
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4976256)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12984 E Mexico Ave have any available units?
12984 E Mexico Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12984 E Mexico Ave have?
Some of 12984 E Mexico Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12984 E Mexico Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12984 E Mexico Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12984 E Mexico Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12984 E Mexico Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 12984 E Mexico Ave offer parking?
No, 12984 E Mexico Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12984 E Mexico Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12984 E Mexico Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12984 E Mexico Ave have a pool?
No, 12984 E Mexico Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12984 E Mexico Ave have accessible units?
No, 12984 E Mexico Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12984 E Mexico Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12984 E Mexico Ave has units with dishwashers.
