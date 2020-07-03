1255 S Zeno Cir UNIT F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautiful End unit Town home in Aurora !!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom end unit located minutes from Buckley Air force Base.



When you walk in you will be surprised. This home features hardwood floor throughout the main level. The kitchen is updated and has plenty of counter space to cook. Upstairs features nice size bed rooms with an updated bathroom.



End unit, located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and public transportation, Pool, Tennis courts for the summer time. This home has a dedicated parking spot, Private porch area.A/C and a fireplace.



Call today for a showing this home will not last!!!

720-474-2822



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5267024)