Aurora, CO
12121 E 13th avenue
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

12121 E 13th avenue

12121 East 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12121 East 13th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious house near UC health University of Co - Property Id: 22832

REDUCED RENT - Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bth home. One car garage. New appliances, new remodeled kitchen and flooring. One story single family home with an open floor plan. University of Colorado-Denver and the hospitals are a very easy 5-10 minute walk. Denver International Airport is also easily accessible. You won't find a cleaner, more loved home.
Call 970-430-7218 to tour this remodeled spacious home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/22832p
Property Id 22832

(RLNE5084603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12121 E 13th avenue have any available units?
12121 E 13th avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12121 E 13th avenue have?
Some of 12121 E 13th avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12121 E 13th avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12121 E 13th avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12121 E 13th avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12121 E 13th avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12121 E 13th avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12121 E 13th avenue offers parking.
Does 12121 E 13th avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12121 E 13th avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12121 E 13th avenue have a pool?
No, 12121 E 13th avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12121 E 13th avenue have accessible units?
No, 12121 E 13th avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12121 E 13th avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12121 E 13th avenue has units with dishwashers.
