12121 E 13th avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious house near UC health University of Co - Property Id: 22832



REDUCED RENT - Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bth home. One car garage. New appliances, new remodeled kitchen and flooring. One story single family home with an open floor plan. University of Colorado-Denver and the hospitals are a very easy 5-10 minute walk. Denver International Airport is also easily accessible. You won't find a cleaner, more loved home.

Call 970-430-7218 to tour this remodeled spacious home!



Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/22832p

Property Id 22832



(RLNE5084603)