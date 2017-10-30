12121 E 13th avenue

Amenities
Spacious house near UC health University of Co - Property Id: 22832
REDUCED RENT - Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bth home. One car garage. New appliances, new remodeled kitchen and flooring. One story single family home with an open floor plan. University of Colorado-Denver and the hospitals are a very easy 5-10 minute walk. Denver International Airport is also easily accessible. You won't find a cleaner, more loved home.
Call 970-430-7218 to tour this remodeled spacious home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/22832p
