Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE MADE THROUGH EMAIL . This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom basement apartment with plenty of light is open and has a fresh look and almost new carpet. Kitchen is large, living room is large. Each bedroom has plenty of natural light. Bathroom is updated. Neighborhood is quiet and close to everything. 15 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED .NO PETS.