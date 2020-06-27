11632 East Bayaud Drive

Amenities
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as October 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!
This one-bedroom townhome sits in a peaceful setting in the back of the community. It has a private deck area in the back. There is a remodeled bathroom and a nice sized bedroom. This unit features central air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace.
There is also a washer and dryer in the unit. The kitchen has been upgraded and features a built-in microwave.
This property features a very rare 2 car attached garage. That is very unusual for a one-bedroom unit. Conveniently located on Alameda, it is a short drive to I-225 and the adjoining light rail. Lots of restaurants and stores close by.
Pets - Yes
Cooling Type -A/C
Utilities included - Water, Sewer, and Trash
Laundry -Finished area with W/D
Fireplace - Wood
Parking - Finished Oversize 2 Car Garage
Basement -No
School District - Adams-Arapahoe
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.