11632 East Bayaud Drive

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as October 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



This one-bedroom townhome sits in a peaceful setting in the back of the community. It has a private deck area in the back. There is a remodeled bathroom and a nice sized bedroom. This unit features central air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace.



There is also a washer and dryer in the unit. The kitchen has been upgraded and features a built-in microwave.



This property features a very rare 2 car attached garage. That is very unusual for a one-bedroom unit. Conveniently located on Alameda, it is a short drive to I-225 and the adjoining light rail. Lots of restaurants and stores close by.



Pets - Yes

Cooling Type -A/C

Utilities included - Water, Sewer, and Trash

Laundry -Finished area with W/D

Fireplace - Wood

Parking - Finished Oversize 2 Car Garage

Basement -No

School District - Adams-Arapahoe



