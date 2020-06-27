All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 17 2019 at 6:07 AM

11632 East Bayaud Drive

11632 East Bayaud Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11632 East Bayaud Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Amenities

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as October 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This one-bedroom townhome sits in a peaceful setting in the back of the community. It has a private deck area in the back. There is a remodeled bathroom and a nice sized bedroom. This unit features central air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace.

There is also a washer and dryer in the unit. The kitchen has been upgraded and features a built-in microwave.

This property features a very rare 2 car attached garage. That is very unusual for a one-bedroom unit. Conveniently located on Alameda, it is a short drive to I-225 and the adjoining light rail. Lots of restaurants and stores close by.

Pets - Yes
Cooling Type -A/C
Utilities included - Water, Sewer, and Trash
Laundry -Finished area with W/D
Fireplace - Wood
Parking - Finished Oversize 2 Car Garage
Basement -No
School District - Adams-Arapahoe

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11632 East Bayaud Drive have any available units?
11632 East Bayaud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11632 East Bayaud Drive have?
Some of 11632 East Bayaud Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11632 East Bayaud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11632 East Bayaud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11632 East Bayaud Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11632 East Bayaud Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11632 East Bayaud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11632 East Bayaud Drive offers parking.
Does 11632 East Bayaud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11632 East Bayaud Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11632 East Bayaud Drive have a pool?
No, 11632 East Bayaud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11632 East Bayaud Drive have accessible units?
No, 11632 East Bayaud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11632 East Bayaud Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11632 East Bayaud Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
