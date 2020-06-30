All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
11595 E Cornell Cir
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

11595 E Cornell Cir

11595 East Cornell Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11595 East Cornell Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now - 3BR/2.5BR Townhome CLOSE TO CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS! - You will definitely be impressed with this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home, located walking distance from the light rail station, close to shopping and is in the Cherry Creek school district! This exceptional property features a freshly painted interior. The cozy living room is complete with a fireplace and this home features a private fenced side yard. The large open basement allows for plenty of storage, but you wont need it with your detached garage!

This spacious property will make you feel right at home!

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 Ext.2, for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ParksideRM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside the property.

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE2537647)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11595 E Cornell Cir have any available units?
11595 E Cornell Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11595 E Cornell Cir have?
Some of 11595 E Cornell Cir's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11595 E Cornell Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11595 E Cornell Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11595 E Cornell Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11595 E Cornell Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11595 E Cornell Cir offer parking?
Yes, 11595 E Cornell Cir offers parking.
Does 11595 E Cornell Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11595 E Cornell Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11595 E Cornell Cir have a pool?
Yes, 11595 E Cornell Cir has a pool.
Does 11595 E Cornell Cir have accessible units?
No, 11595 E Cornell Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11595 E Cornell Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 11595 E Cornell Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
