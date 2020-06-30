11595 E Cornell Cir

Amenities

Available Now - 3BR/2.5BR Townhome CLOSE TO CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS! - You will definitely be impressed with this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home, located walking distance from the light rail station, close to shopping and is in the Cherry Creek school district! This exceptional property features a freshly painted interior. The cozy living room is complete with a fireplace and this home features a private fenced side yard. The large open basement allows for plenty of storage, but you wont need it with your detached garage!



Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 Ext.2, for more information and to schedule a showing.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ParksideRM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside the property.



Pets Negotiable.



