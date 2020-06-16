All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:35 AM

11479 E 1st Ave

11479 East 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11479 East 1st Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010
Highline Villages

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house offers a large maintenance free lot and exterior, close to Highline Canal Trail and parks. Updated, crisp, clean and ready to go! Open floor plan, brand new carpet, fresh paint, newer windows, tile in entry, dining, kitchen and bath. White and oak cabs, Corian counters, all appliances stay. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Basement is mostly framed and has complete 3/4 bath. Easy to finish framing and drywall to double space. Multi-level deck and room for garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11479 E 1st Ave have any available units?
11479 E 1st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11479 E 1st Ave have?
Some of 11479 E 1st Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11479 E 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11479 E 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11479 E 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11479 E 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 11479 E 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11479 E 1st Ave offers parking.
Does 11479 E 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11479 E 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11479 E 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 11479 E 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11479 E 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 11479 E 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11479 E 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11479 E 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
