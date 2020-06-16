11479 E 1st Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house offers a large maintenance free lot and exterior, close to Highline Canal Trail and parks. Updated, crisp, clean and ready to go! Open floor plan, brand new carpet, fresh paint, newer windows, tile in entry, dining, kitchen and bath. White and oak cabs, Corian counters, all appliances stay. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Basement is mostly framed and has complete 3/4 bath. Easy to finish framing and drywall to double space. Multi-level deck and room for garden.