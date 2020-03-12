15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A

Amenities
Spectacular 3 BED/2.5 BATH West Arvada Townhome - This town-home is bright, immaculate, and absolutely stunning! The first floor has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, access to covered patio, laundry room, and attached 2-car garage.
Upstairs you will find a cozy loft area at the top of the stairs, the sun filled master suite with a balcony. A spacious, gorgeous, en-suite bath that features a soaking tub, and large walk-in closet complete with built-ins. Additionally, there are two nice sized bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, both with mountain views. A second full bathroom with lovely finishes can be found as well.
This town-home is ideally located with plenty of amenities nearby and in walking distance.
Sorry, no cats. Well behaved dogs allowed--no dangerous breeds accepted.
Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing today!
(RLNE4757019)