140 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Allendale Area
15 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
I-70 Corridor
40 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:31pm
Lamar Heights
1 Unit Available
6945 Webster St
6945 Webster Street, Arvada, CO
Fabulous 4 bedroom duplex close to Old Town Arvada. Tiled entry & kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, large size living room with big kitchen, plenty of cabinets/countertops and large island.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3
4883 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
Rare Yacht Club Townhouse - Large 3 bedroom end unit townhouse with a partially finished basement. Open living room and kitchen. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. Main level master suite.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Arvada
1 Unit Available
6629 Zinnia St
6629 Zinnia Street, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1632 sqft
6629 Zinnia St Available 06/22/20 Great 3 Bed/ 3 Bath Ranch in Arvada - Access Yankee Doodle Trail at the end of your street. This 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath home, has 2 bedrooms on the main level with the master bathroom newly remodeled.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arvada Plaza Area
1 Unit Available
9360 W 53rd Ave
9360 West 53rd Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2016 sqft
Spacious Ranch home in Arvada - Property Id: 262300 Available 5/1 is this recently updated ranch house in the Arvada Plaza Area, just north of I-70 and walking distance to the Arvada Ridge lightrail station.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9352 Pike Way
9352 Pike Way, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3580 sqft
9352 Pike Way Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished Three Bedroom Home Available in Candelas - Immaculate Candelas Two Story home! Everything is here and ready for you to enjoy! The home offers 3 Bedrooms and a loft on the upper level, and a

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9375 Blanca Street
9375 Blanca Street, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1900 sqft
9375 Blanca Street Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom Ranch Home in Candeles For Rent In Arvada - New Ranch with 2 bedrooms and an office third bedroom with french doors. Open concept kitchen, dining room and living room. Breakfast island in kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scenic Heights
1 Unit Available
9420 West 68th Ave
9420 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1340 sqft
9420 West 68th Ave Available 07/08/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Arvada Home - What a gem! This historic home features 3 bed and 2 bath and is at the end of cul-de-sac in a quiet Arvada neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alta Vista Area
1 Unit Available
5920 Garrison St.
5920 Garrison Street, Arvada, CO
5920 Garrison St. Available 07/15/20 5920 Garrison St - This Arvada home is light and bright, thanks to the large windows.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Allendale Area
1 Unit Available
5850 Newcombe Court
5850 Newcombe Court, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1939 sqft
5850 Newcombe Court Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Split Level Duplex in Arvada - Just a short drive from Olde Town Arvada you'll find this beautiful split level property.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
8000 Grandview Ave Unit B
8000 Grandview Avenue, Arvada, CO
NEW! Enjoy this immaculate, new home built in 2017 just a few blocks from Olde Town Arvada featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two car garage, and 150 square feet of rooftop decking with breathtaking mountain and city views! AVAIL 08/14 12

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
14813 W 70th Dr Unit A
14813 West 70th Drive, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1589 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in West Arvada availalbe in mid May. Great location with easy access to the Mountains, Boudler, Olde Town Arvada, and Downtown Denver.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4485 West 63rd Place
4485 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2182 sqft
**READY NOW** 3 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 car garage in Arvada! Very nice open floor plan. Two living rooms, Large Kitchen, High end appliances! Fenced back yard* Nice Deck! Large master bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
8772 Flattop Street
8772 Flattop Street, Arvada, CO
Gorgeous 2-story home in desirable Arvada neighborhood. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and large loft space. Main level has a foyer with beautiful curved staircase and extensive hardwood flooring.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
9498 Juniper Way
9498 Juniper Way, Arvada, CO
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Arvada! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Arvada Plaza Area
1 Unit Available
9718 West 57th Place
9718 West 57th Place, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1007 sqft
Completely updated 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom single family home in Just 15 minutes to downtown Denver! Walking distance to the new Ralston Square, Stenger soccer complex & Ralston Central Park.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
7406 West 59th Avenue
7406 West 59th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1084 sqft
Extremely well-cared-for Old Town Arvada home, filled with natural light and features a huge front yard and beautiful fenced back yard that is a gardener's paradise.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Wyndhams
1 Unit Available
6242 Kilmer Loop
6242 Kilmer Loop, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1650 sqft
Beautiful, Spacious Arvada Town Home with Open Concept Layout! AVAILABILITY DATE: July 3, 2020 with flexible start dates.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
5440 Nolan Street
5440 Nolan Street, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1217 sqft
Available Now!! This newly finished charming 1950s house has newly finished hardwood floors, and new paint throughout the entire house. Kitchen has been redone while keeping the original charm.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Lamar Heights
1 Unit Available
6750 Wadsworth Blvd
6750 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
**SECTION 8 ACCEPTED** Big 3 bed 1 bath apartment near old town Arvada. Very large unit with 1100 sqft of living space. Balcony. Newly remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking and building laundry facilities.

June 2020 Arvada Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arvada Rent Report. Arvada rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arvada rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arvada Rent Report. Arvada rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arvada rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arvada rents held steady over the past month

Arvada rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Arvada stand at $1,246 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,577 for a two-bedroom. Arvada's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Arvada over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arvada

    As rents have increased slightly in Arvada, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arvada is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Arvada's median two-bedroom rent of $1,577 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Arvada.
    • While Arvada's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arvada than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Arvada is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

