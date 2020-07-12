/
arvada plaza area
148 Apartments for rent in Arvada Plaza Area, Arvada, CO
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,466
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5150 Independence St
5150 Independence Street, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
2028 sqft
5150 Independence St Available 08/15/20 5150 Independence St - Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom, updated home in West Arvada! The living room has wood floors and a cheery fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Arvada Plaza Area
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
16 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,457
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,593
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Last updated July 6 at 11:25pm
1 Unit Available
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
725 sqft
Located just 7 miles west of downtown Denver, beautiful landscaping and a park-like setting make for an ideal living environment at Arvada Place Apartments. Arvada Place Apartments is located near Interstate 70 and Interstate 76 and RTD bus lines.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6021 Yarrow St #B10
6021 Yarrow Street, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
810 sqft
6021 Yarrow St #B10 Available 07/25/20 NEAR OLDE TOWN ARVADA - Clean 2-bedroom in Armela Arms; Plenty of visitor parking; All kitchen appliances provided; quiet community No Pets Allowed (RLNE5914388)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6319 Iris Way
6319 Iris Way, Arvada, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,840
2292 sqft
Expansive 5BD, 3BA Energy Certified, Arvada Home With Large Finished Basement And Back Yard! - Completely remodeled expansive corner unit tucked away in cozy Arvada Alta Vista area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201
5192 Ammons Court, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,440
1652 sqft
Massive 4BD, 2BA Arvada Condo With Dual Private Balconies And Vaulted Ceiling! - Live in a beautiful tucked away condo just on the edge of the charming city of Olde Town Arvada! Relax and get cozy with the built in fire place, or one of two, yes
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4592 Everett St
4592 Everett Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
826 sqft
Private 2-Story End Unit - Available for Occupancy Sept 1st, 2020 - Roomy 2-Story townhome in Wheat Ridge, Quiet location, All kitchen appliances, and washer/dryer provided, Private, screened patio, Updated bathroom, 2 big bedrooms, NO PETS,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7931 W 55th Ave #307
7931 West 55th Avenue, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed / 1 bath - Lofts at Water Tower Village - Must see this very spacious property! This 3rd floor loft is located in the trendy Lofts at Water Tower Village.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
10420 West 44th Avenue
10420 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
693 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6115 Dover Street
6115 Dover Street, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
One bedroom in private home near Old Town Arvada - Property Id: 274245 Newly created two room space in private home. Large bedroom, large living area with mini kitchen, private full bath and shared laundry space. The space has character...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County
11671 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
* 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70 - * Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70 * $1000 + deposit * 11671 W 44th Ave #3 * 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF * Pets OK with extra rent and deposit. * $40 application fee.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10734 W 63rd Pl Unit 107
10734 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
970 sqft
Lovely Garden Level Condo with Central Air Conditioning! - Available for 1 year lease! Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb. This property is in a quiet, friendly, and safe neighborhood which is very close to k-12 schools.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
4699 Garrison Street
4699 Garrison Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
Come check out this beautiful, completely remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex! Be the first to enjoy the brand new kitchen, bathrooms, and flooring throughout! This duplex has great natural light, and spacious bedrooms with brand new fans on
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2
10332 West 59th Avenue, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Completely remodeled unit with open floor plan. The large kitchen has newer cabinets, counter top, sink, and appliances. The bath has newer tile, vanity, sink and toilet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5510 Brentwood St
5510 Brentwood Street, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1395 sqft
5510 Brentwood St Available 08/01/20 Cute Arvada Home Close to Olde Town - Updated Arvada ranch home less than a mile from Olde Town Arvada. All the carpet has been replaced with hardwood flooring! Walk to the new commuter train station.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4512 Garrison Street
4512 Garrison Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
771 sqft
2 bed/1 bath apartment - 2 bed/1 bath garden level apartment in 4 plex located near freeway access and shopping. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5917324)
Results within 5 miles of Arvada Plaza Area
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,224
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
