Apartment List
/
CO
/
arvada
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

272 Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
I-70 Corridor
42 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,591
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Far Horizons
18 Units Available
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Club Crest
9 Units Available
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arvada Plaza Area
42 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
$
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Allendale Area
15 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
19 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,530
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
I-70 Corridor
18 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Lamar Heights
1 Unit Available
6945 Webster St
6945 Webster Street, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,190
2232 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom duplex close to Old Town Arvada. Tiled entry & kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, large size living room with big kitchen, plenty of cabinets/countertops and large island.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
4485 West 63rd Place
4485 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2182 sqft
**READY NOW** 3 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 car garage in Arvada! Very nice open floor plan. Two living rooms, Large Kitchen, High end appliances! Fenced back yard* Nice Deck! Large master bedroom.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
9498 Juniper Way
9498 Juniper Way, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2787 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Arvada! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alta Vista Area
1 Unit Available
6115 Dover Street
6115 Dover Street, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
350 sqft
One bedroom in private home near Old Town Arvada - Property Id: 274245 Newly created two room space in private home. Large bedroom, large living area with mini kitchen, private full bath and shared laundry space. The space has character...

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
8101 W 54th Pl
8101 West 54th Place, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Available 07/08/20 Beautiful Townhome in Old Towne Arvada - Property Id: 14169 Beautiful, completely remodeled 2-story townhome in Old Towne Arvada. Located 3 blocks from Old Towne, and 4 from the new Light Rail G line.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Allendale Area
1 Unit Available
10734 W 63rd Pl Unit 107
10734 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
970 sqft
10734 W 63rd Pl Unit 107 Available 07/02/20 Lovely Garden Level Condo with Central Air Conditioning! - Available for 1 year lease! Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3
4883 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
Rare Yacht Club Townhouse - Large 3 bedroom end unit townhouse with a partially finished basement. Open living room and kitchen. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. Main level master suite.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9352 Pike Way
9352 Pike Way, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3580 sqft
9352 Pike Way Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished Three Bedroom Home Available in Candelas - Immaculate Candelas Two Story home! Everything is here and ready for you to enjoy! The home offers 3 Bedrooms and a loft on the upper level, and a

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9375 Blanca Street
9375 Blanca Street, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1900 sqft
9375 Blanca Street Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom Ranch Home in Candeles For Rent In Arvada - New Ranch with 2 bedrooms and an office third bedroom with french doors. Open concept kitchen, dining room and living room. Breakfast island in kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scenic Heights
1 Unit Available
9420 West 68th Ave
9420 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1340 sqft
9420 West 68th Ave Available 07/08/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Arvada Home - What a gem! This historic home features 3 bed and 2 bath and is at the end of cul-de-sac in a quiet Arvada neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
7931 W 55th Ave #307
7931 West 55th Avenue, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed / 1 bath - Lofts at Water Tower Village - Must see this very spacious property! This 3rd floor loft is located in the trendy Lofts at Water Tower Village.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Allendale Area
1 Unit Available
5850 Newcombe Court
5850 Newcombe Court, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1939 sqft
5850 Newcombe Court Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Split Level Duplex in Arvada - Just a short drive from Olde Town Arvada you'll find this beautiful split level property.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
8000 Grandview Ave Unit B
8000 Grandview Avenue, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2302 sqft
NEW! Enjoy this immaculate, new home built in 2017 just a few blocks from Olde Town Arvada featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two car garage, and 150 square feet of rooftop decking with breathtaking mountain and city views! AVAIL 08/14 12

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
14813 W 70th Dr Unit A
14813 West 70th Drive, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1589 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in West Arvada availalbe in mid May. Great location with easy access to the Mountains, Boudler, Olde Town Arvada, and Downtown Denver.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Arvada, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Arvada renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArvada 3 BedroomsArvada Accessible ApartmentsArvada Apartments under $1,100
Arvada Apartments under $1,200Arvada Apartments with BalconyArvada Apartments with GarageArvada Apartments with GymArvada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArvada Apartments with Move-in Specials
Arvada Apartments with ParkingArvada Apartments with PoolArvada Apartments with Washer-DryerArvada Dog Friendly ApartmentsArvada Furnished ApartmentsArvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College