Apartment List
/
CO
/
arvada
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

209 Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO with garage

Arvada apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Arvada Plaza Area
45 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Allendale Area
15 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,552
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
I-70 Corridor
42 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,591
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
4485 West 63rd Place
4485 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2182 sqft
**READY NOW** 3 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 car garage in Arvada! Very nice open floor plan. Two living rooms, Large Kitchen, High end appliances! Fenced back yard* Nice Deck! Large master bedroom.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9375 Blanca Street
9375 Blanca Street, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1900 sqft
9375 Blanca Street Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom Ranch Home in Candeles For Rent In Arvada - New Ranch with 2 bedrooms and an office third bedroom with french doors. Open concept kitchen, dining room and living room. Breakfast island in kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alta Vista Area
1 Unit Available
5920 Garrison St.
5920 Garrison Street, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2264 sqft
5920 Garrison St. Available 07/15/20 5920 Garrison St - This Arvada home is light and bright, thanks to the large windows.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9352 Pike Way
9352 Pike Way, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3580 sqft
9352 Pike Way Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished Three Bedroom Home Available in Candelas - Immaculate Candelas Two Story home! Everything is here and ready for you to enjoy! The home offers 3 Bedrooms and a loft on the upper level, and a

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Scenic Heights
1 Unit Available
8487 W 62nd PL
8487 West 62nd Place, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2397 sqft
8487 W 62nd PL Available 07/01/20 Large Ranch home in Arvada - This Ranch home offers 3 bedrooms upstairs with a finished basement and additional bedroom. Open Kitchen and family room with wood burning fireplace. All bathrooms are updated.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
5436 Zephyr Court
5436 Zephyr Court, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1358 sqft
5436 Zephyr Court Available 06/15/20 Newer Townhome Near Olde Town - Two bedroom Water Tower Village townhome walking distance to Olde Town Arvada and the light rail. Built in 2006, this is a three story walk-up in a quiet residential area.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3
4883 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
Rare Yacht Club Townhouse - Large 3 bedroom end unit townhouse with a partially finished basement. Open living room and kitchen. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. Main level master suite.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Arvada
1 Unit Available
6629 Zinnia St
6629 Zinnia Street, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1632 sqft
6629 Zinnia St Available 06/22/20 Great 3 Bed/ 3 Bath Ranch in Arvada - Access Yankee Doodle Trail at the end of your street. This 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath home, has 2 bedrooms on the main level with the master bathroom newly remodeled.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
8000 Grandview Ave Unit B
8000 Grandview Avenue, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2302 sqft
NEW! Enjoy this immaculate, new home built in 2017 just a few blocks from Olde Town Arvada featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two car garage, and 150 square feet of rooftop decking with breathtaking mountain and city views! AVAIL 08/14 12

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C
6065 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1614 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a spacious 2 bed, 4 bath townhome in Olde Town Arvada with an attached garage and covered carport, hardwood floors, open-concept floor plan, storage room, and high ceilings throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Lilac Estates
1 Unit Available
16335 W. 62nd Ln. E
16335 West 62nd Lane, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1593 sqft
New 2 story townhome in Arvada! This property has 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large walk-in closets, granite countertops with stainless steel appliances, brand new W/D, A/C, and MUCH MORE.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Lake Arbor Fairways
1 Unit Available
6625 W 84th Cir
6625 West 84th Circle, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1026 sqft
Available Aug 1st!! Come take a look at this Cozy 2 Bedroom 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
7406 West 59th Avenue
7406 West 59th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1084 sqft
Extremely well-cared-for Old Town Arvada home, filled with natural light and features a huge front yard and beautiful fenced back yard that is a gardener's paradise.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
5440 Nolan Street
5440 Nolan Street, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1217 sqft
Available Now!! This newly finished charming 1950s house has newly finished hardwood floors, and new paint throughout the entire house. Kitchen has been redone while keeping the original charm.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Wyndhams
1 Unit Available
15316 West 66th Avenue #E
15316 West 66th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
15316 West 66th Avenue #E Available 05/13/20 Three bedroom townhome for rent with attached two car garage in Arvada at Hometown.
Results within 1 mile of Arvada
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
Southeast Westminster
16 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$924
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fruitdale
16 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,076
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
City Guide for Arvada, CO

"Even when that happens, if you're not back I know, I'll still be waiting for you, on the coast of Colorado." (- Skip Ewing, "Coast of Colorado")

Arvada hosts the annual Festival of Scarecrows, and while this may sound like a page from a horror novel, the events prove otherwise. From the traditional scarecrow contest to the new pumpkin seed spitting contest, it's the only way to break autumn in right. Not into pumpkins? They're also the largest celery producer in the world, so take your pick of veggies. Arvada has a population of around 110,000 residents. It's close proximity to these Boulder and Denver means that there are a plethora of ways, including airlines and interstates, to get out of town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arvada? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Arvada, CO

Arvada apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArvada 3 BedroomsArvada Accessible ApartmentsArvada Apartments under $1,100
Arvada Apartments under $1,200Arvada Apartments with BalconyArvada Apartments with GarageArvada Apartments with GymArvada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArvada Apartments with Move-in Specials
Arvada Apartments with ParkingArvada Apartments with PoolArvada Apartments with Washer-DryerArvada Dog Friendly ApartmentsArvada Furnished ApartmentsArvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College