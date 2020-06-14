209 Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO with garage
1 of 24
1 of 45
1 of 39
1 of 27
1 of 83
1 of 40
1 of 32
1 of 18
1 of 32
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 29
1 of 6
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 31
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 29
1 of 21
"Even when that happens, if you're not back I know, I'll still be waiting for you, on the coast of Colorado." (- Skip Ewing, "Coast of Colorado")
Arvada hosts the annual Festival of Scarecrows, and while this may sound like a page from a horror novel, the events prove otherwise. From the traditional scarecrow contest to the new pumpkin seed spitting contest, it's the only way to break autumn in right. Not into pumpkins? They're also the largest celery producer in the world, so take your pick of veggies. Arvada has a population of around 110,000 residents. It's close proximity to these Boulder and Denver means that there are a plethora of ways, including airlines and interstates, to get out of town.
Having trouble with Craigslist Arvada? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Arvada apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.