allendale area
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Allendale Area, Arvada, CO
10 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,593
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,617
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
16 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,457
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
10734 W 63rd Pl Unit 107
10734 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
970 sqft
Lovely Garden Level Condo with Central Air Conditioning! - Available for 1 year lease! Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb. This property is in a quiet, friendly, and safe neighborhood which is very close to k-12 schools.
1 Unit Available
10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2
10332 West 59th Avenue, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Completely remodeled unit with open floor plan. The large kitchen has newer cabinets, counter top, sink, and appliances. The bath has newer tile, vanity, sink and toilet.
Results within 1 mile of Allendale Area
33 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,466
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
1 Unit Available
6319 Iris Way
6319 Iris Way, Arvada, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,840
2292 sqft
Expansive 5BD, 3BA Energy Certified, Arvada Home With Large Finished Basement And Back Yard! - Completely remodeled expansive corner unit tucked away in cozy Arvada Alta Vista area.
1 Unit Available
5150 Independence St
5150 Independence Street, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
2028 sqft
5150 Independence St Available 08/15/20 5150 Independence St - Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom, updated home in West Arvada! The living room has wood floors and a cheery fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Allendale Area
8 Units Available
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1166 sqft
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
15 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
12 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,593
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
16 Units Available
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,535
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1118 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.
34 Units Available
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,236
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
802 sqft
Both renovated and traditional units available. Select units even have wood-burning fireplaces and wood plank flooring for that homey cabin feel. On-site, residents can use the laundry center and fitness center and relax by the pool/hot tub.
12 Units Available
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,395
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
43 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
13 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
29 Units Available
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
16 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
22 Units Available
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,789
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
6 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,401
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
35 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
17 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
1 Unit Available
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Yukon Court, our community of apartments in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Come home to spacious interiors, exceptional service and a range of amenities.
