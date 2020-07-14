Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym pool e-payments dogs allowed cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly business center courtyard hot tub package receiving playground

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.



Nestled away on a quiet, tree-lined street, just around the corner from all the conveniences that Arvada has to offer, are The Ridge at Mountain View Apartments. Our friendly on-site staff awaits you, and the opportunity to tour you on one of our fully remodeled apartment homes. New modern kitchens with full appliance packages, wide plank flooring and spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets are only a few of the many highlights we offer. We are conveniently located in a charming neighborhood, within walking distance to great schools, and a wide variety of popular restaurants and stores.



Schedule your tour of The Ridge at Mountain View Apartments today, and be prepared to call this home!