All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like Ridge at Mountain View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
Ridge at Mountain View
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Ridge at Mountain View

Open Now until 6pm
7865 Allison Way · (720) 307-3898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$100 off first month’s rent on all apartments! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available! Call us today for more information!
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO 80005
Club Crest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-101 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,328

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit G-208 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-205 · Avail. now

$1,412

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit A-203 · Avail. now

$1,437

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit B-203 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,437

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridge at Mountain View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
e-payments
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
hot tub
package receiving
playground
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.

Nestled away on a quiet, tree-lined street, just around the corner from all the conveniences that Arvada has to offer, are The Ridge at Mountain View Apartments. Our friendly on-site staff awaits you, and the opportunity to tour you on one of our fully remodeled apartment homes. New modern kitchens with full appliance packages, wide plank flooring and spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets are only a few of the many highlights we offer. We are conveniently located in a charming neighborhood, within walking distance to great schools, and a wide variety of popular restaurants and stores.

Schedule your tour of The Ridge at Mountain View Apartments today, and be prepared to call this home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $13 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $400, $200 refundable
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Storage Details: Extra closet space inside each unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridge at Mountain View have any available units?
Ridge at Mountain View has 7 units available starting at $1,328 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does Ridge at Mountain View have?
Some of Ridge at Mountain View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridge at Mountain View currently offering any rent specials?
Ridge at Mountain View is offering the following rent specials: $100 off first month’s rent on all apartments! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available! Call us today for more information!
Is Ridge at Mountain View pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridge at Mountain View is pet friendly.
Does Ridge at Mountain View offer parking?
Yes, Ridge at Mountain View offers parking.
Does Ridge at Mountain View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridge at Mountain View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridge at Mountain View have a pool?
Yes, Ridge at Mountain View has a pool.
Does Ridge at Mountain View have accessible units?
No, Ridge at Mountain View does not have accessible units.
Does Ridge at Mountain View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridge at Mountain View has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Ridge at Mountain View?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity