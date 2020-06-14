Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

218 Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arvada renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Club Crest
9 Units Available
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Arvada Plaza Area
45 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Allendale Area
14 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,552
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
18 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,432
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
I-70 Corridor
42 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,591
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Arvada Plaza Area
1 Unit Available
9360 W 53rd Ave
9360 West 53rd Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2016 sqft
Spacious Ranch home in Arvada - Property Id: 262300 Available now is this recently updated ranch house in the Arvada Plaza Area, just north of I-70 and walking distance to the Arvada Ridge lightrail station.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Scenic Heights
1 Unit Available
9420 West 68th Ave
9420 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1340 sqft
9420 West 68th Ave Available 07/08/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Arvada Home - What a gem! This historic home features 3 bed and 2 bath and is at the end of cul-de-sac in a quiet Arvada neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
8000 Grandview Ave Unit B
8000 Grandview Avenue, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2302 sqft
NEW! Enjoy this immaculate, new home built in 2017 just a few blocks from Olde Town Arvada featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two car garage, and 150 square feet of rooftop decking with breathtaking mountain and city views! AVAIL 08/14 12

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C
6065 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1614 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a spacious 2 bed, 4 bath townhome in Olde Town Arvada with an attached garage and covered carport, hardwood floors, open-concept floor plan, storage room, and high ceilings throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
1 Unit Available
8772 Flattop Street
8772 Flattop Street, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3302 sqft
Gorgeous 2-story home in desirable Arvada neighborhood. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and large loft space. Main level has a foyer with beautiful curved staircase and extensive hardwood flooring.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Lamar Heights
1 Unit Available
6945 Webster St
6945 Webster Street, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,190
2232 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom duplex close to Old Town Arvada. Tiled entry & kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, large size living room with big kitchen, plenty of cabinets/countertops and large island.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alta Vista Area
1 Unit Available
6115 Dover Street
6115 Dover Street, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
350 sqft
One bedroom in private home near Old Town Arvada - Property Id: 274245 Newly created two room space in private home. Large bedroom, large living area with mini kitchen, private full bath and shared laundry space. The space has character...

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
8108 Ralston Rd
8108 Ralston Road, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$855
Available 07/01/20 Large Room for Rent near Olde Town Arvada - Property Id: 129623 ROOM FOR RENT. Ideal for students or single adults who need a comfortable room in an ideal location.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
8101 W 54th Pl
8101 West 54th Place, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Available 07/08/20 Beautiful Townhome in Old Towne Arvada - Property Id: 14169 Beautiful, completely remodeled 2-story townhome in Old Towne Arvada. Located 3 blocks from Old Towne, and 4 from the new Light Rail G line.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allendale Area
1 Unit Available
10734 W 63rd Pl Unit 107
10734 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
970 sqft
10734 W 63rd Pl Unit 107 Available 07/02/20 Lovely Garden Level Condo with Central Air Conditioning! - Available for 1 year lease! Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Lilac Estates
1 Unit Available
16335 W. 62nd Ln. E
16335 West 62nd Lane, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1593 sqft
New 2 story townhome in Arvada! This property has 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large walk-in closets, granite countertops with stainless steel appliances, brand new W/D, A/C, and MUCH MORE.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
7406 West 59th Avenue
7406 West 59th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1084 sqft
Extremely well-cared-for Old Town Arvada home, filled with natural light and features a huge front yard and beautiful fenced back yard that is a gardener's paradise.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
5440 Nolan Street
5440 Nolan Street, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1217 sqft
Available Now!! This newly finished charming 1950s house has newly finished hardwood floors, and new paint throughout the entire house. Kitchen has been redone while keeping the original charm.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Scenic Heights
1 Unit Available
6450 Yukon Street
6450 Yukon Street, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
Two bedroom apartment on the upper level of this Arvada home. Hookups in the laundry room for a tenant's washer and dryer. Available immediately.
City Guide for Arvada, CO

"Even when that happens, if you're not back I know, I'll still be waiting for you, on the coast of Colorado." (- Skip Ewing, "Coast of Colorado")

Arvada hosts the annual Festival of Scarecrows, and while this may sound like a page from a horror novel, the events prove otherwise. From the traditional scarecrow contest to the new pumpkin seed spitting contest, it's the only way to break autumn in right. Not into pumpkins? They're also the largest celery producer in the world, so take your pick of veggies. Arvada has a population of around 110,000 residents. It's close proximity to these Boulder and Denver means that there are a plethora of ways, including airlines and interstates, to get out of town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arvada? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Arvada, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arvada renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

