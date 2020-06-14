218 Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO with hardwood floors
"Even when that happens, if you're not back I know, I'll still be waiting for you, on the coast of Colorado." (- Skip Ewing, "Coast of Colorado")
Arvada hosts the annual Festival of Scarecrows, and while this may sound like a page from a horror novel, the events prove otherwise. From the traditional scarecrow contest to the new pumpkin seed spitting contest, it's the only way to break autumn in right. Not into pumpkins? They're also the largest celery producer in the world, so take your pick of veggies. Arvada has a population of around 110,000 residents. It's close proximity to these Boulder and Denver means that there are a plethora of ways, including airlines and interstates, to get out of town.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arvada renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.