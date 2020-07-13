Apartment List
263 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Club Crest
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
43 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Allendale Area
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,593
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,617
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
16 Units Available
Allendale Area
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,457
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,593
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
$
13 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
29 Units Available
Far Horizons
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,466
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
32 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,622
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista Area
6319 Iris Way
6319 Iris Way, Arvada, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,840
2292 sqft
Expansive 5BD, 3BA Energy Certified, Arvada Home With Large Finished Basement And Back Yard! - Completely remodeled expansive corner unit tucked away in cozy Arvada Alta Vista area.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
I-70 Corridor
5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201
5192 Ammons Court, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,440
1652 sqft
Massive 4BD, 2BA Arvada Condo With Dual Private Balconies And Vaulted Ceiling! - Live in a beautiful tucked away condo just on the edge of the charming city of Olde Town Arvada! Relax and get cozy with the built in fire place, or one of two, yes

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Allendale Area
10734 W 63rd Pl Unit 107
10734 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
970 sqft
Lovely Garden Level Condo with Central Air Conditioning! - Available for 1 year lease! Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb. This property is in a quiet, friendly, and safe neighborhood which is very close to k-12 schools.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9352 Pike Way
9352 Pike Way, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3580 sqft
9352 Pike Way Available 10/01/20 Fully Furnished Three Bedroom Home Available in Candelas - Immaculate Candelas Two Story home! Everything is here and ready for you to enjoy! The home offers 3 Bedrooms and a loft on the upper level, and a

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Wyndhams
15316 West 66th Avenue #E
15316 West 66th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
15316 West 66th Avenue #E Available 05/13/20 Three bedroom townhome for rent with attached two car garage in Arvada at Hometown.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
5510 Brentwood St
5510 Brentwood Street, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1395 sqft
5510 Brentwood St Available 08/01/20 Cute Arvada Home Close to Olde Town - Updated Arvada ranch home less than a mile from Olde Town Arvada. All the carpet has been replaced with hardwood flooring! Walk to the new commuter train station.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lilac Estates
16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A
16285 West 62nd Lane, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1543 sqft
16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A Available 08/01/20 WOW!!! 3 bedroom Boyd Pond Townhome in Arvada - This newer 2013 townhome is located in Arvada off 64th and Quaker. Features wonderful upgrades. 3 bedrooms + 2 1/2 bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
I-70 Corridor
5424 Saulsbury Ct
5424 Saulsbury Court, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
775 sqft
.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arbor Green Townhomes
6901 W 87th Way #303
6901 West 87th Way, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1345 sqft
6901 W 87th Way #303 Available 08/22/20 6901 W 87th Way #303 - You’ll feel right at home in this great unit. The custom paint is done in rich new neutrals, and newer carpet and flooring add to the warm ambiance.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arvada Plaza Area
5150 Independence St
5150 Independence Street, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
2028 sqft
5150 Independence St Available 08/15/20 5150 Independence St - Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom, updated home in West Arvada! The living room has wood floors and a cheery fireplace.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lakecrest
10451 W 83rd Pl
10451 West 83rd Place, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1372 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath with a Garage - **Ready Now** Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Attached Garage Large Deck to enjoy Stainless Steel Appliances Washer and Dryer in Unit Please contact Robert @ 720-495-4460 with questions or to schedule a viewing Visit our
Results within 1 mile of Arvada
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
41 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.

July 2020 Arvada Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Arvada Rent Report. Arvada rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arvada rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Arvada rents increased moderately over the past month

Arvada rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arvada stand at $1,250 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,582 for a two-bedroom. Arvada's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Arvada over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, 9 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arvada

    As rents have increased slightly in Arvada, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arvada is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Arvada's median two-bedroom rent of $1,582 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Arvada's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arvada than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Arvada is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

