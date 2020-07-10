All apartments in Arvada
15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A
15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A

15533 W 65th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

15533 W 65th Ave, Arvada, CO 80007
Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A Available 04/01/20 Spectacular 3 BED/2.5 BATH West Arvada Townhome - This town-home is bright, immaculate, and absolutely stunning! The first floor has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, access to covered patio, laundry room, and attached 2-car garage.

Upstairs you will find a cozy loft area at the top of the stairs, the sun filled master suite with a balcony. A spacious, gorgeous, en-suite bath that features a soaking tub, and large walk-in closet complete with built-ins. Additionally, there are two nice sized bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, both with mountain views. A second full bathroom with lovely finishes can be found as well.

This town-home is ideally located with plenty of amenities nearby and in walking distance.

Sorry, no cats. Well behaved dogs allowed--no dangerous breeds accepted.

Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4757019)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A have any available units?
15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A have?
Some of 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A offers parking.
Does 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A have a pool?
No, 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 15533 W. 65th Avenue, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
