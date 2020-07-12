286 Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO with parking

"Even when that happens, if you're not back I know, I'll still be waiting for you, on the coast of Colorado." (- Skip Ewing, "Coast of Colorado")

Arvada hosts the annual Festival of Scarecrows, and while this may sound like a page from a horror novel, the events prove otherwise. From the traditional scarecrow contest to the new pumpkin seed spitting contest, it's the only way to break autumn in right. Not into pumpkins? They're also the largest celery producer in the world, so take your pick of veggies. Arvada has a population of around 110,000 residents. It's close proximity to these Boulder and Denver means that there are a plethora of ways, including airlines and interstates, to get out of town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arvada? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more