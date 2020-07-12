Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

286 Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arvada apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Allendale Area
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,593
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,617
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
16 Units Available
Allendale Area
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,457
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,593
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
17 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
29 Units Available
Far Horizons
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,466
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
43 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Club Crest
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
32 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,622
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 6 at 11:25pm
1 Unit Available
Scenic Heights
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
725 sqft
Located just 7 miles west of downtown Denver, beautiful landscaping and a park-like setting make for an ideal living environment at Arvada Place Apartments. Arvada Place Apartments is located near Interstate 70 and Interstate 76 and RTD bus lines.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Oberon East
6021 Yarrow St #B10
6021 Yarrow Street, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
810 sqft
6021 Yarrow St #B10 Available 07/25/20 NEAR OLDE TOWN ARVADA - Clean 2-bedroom in Armela Arms; Plenty of visitor parking; All kitchen appliances provided; quiet community No Pets Allowed (RLNE5914388)

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista Area
6319 Iris Way
6319 Iris Way, Arvada, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,840
2292 sqft
Expansive 5BD, 3BA Energy Certified, Arvada Home With Large Finished Basement And Back Yard! - Completely remodeled expansive corner unit tucked away in cozy Arvada Alta Vista area.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
I-70 Corridor
5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201
5192 Ammons Court, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,440
1652 sqft
Massive 4BD, 2BA Arvada Condo With Dual Private Balconies And Vaulted Ceiling! - Live in a beautiful tucked away condo just on the edge of the charming city of Olde Town Arvada! Relax and get cozy with the built in fire place, or one of two, yes

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
I-70 Corridor
7931 W 55th Ave #307
7931 West 55th Avenue, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed / 1 bath - Lofts at Water Tower Village - Must see this very spacious property! This 3rd floor loft is located in the trendy Lofts at Water Tower Village.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista Area
6115 Dover Street
6115 Dover Street, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
One bedroom in private home near Old Town Arvada - Property Id: 274245 Newly created two room space in private home. Large bedroom, large living area with mini kitchen, private full bath and shared laundry space. The space has character...

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4883 W 68th Ave, Unit 3
4883 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Large 3 bedroom Yacht Club Townhouse W/ 2 Car Garage. - Awesome large 3 bedroom end unit townhouse with a mostly finished basement! Open concept living room and kitchen. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Allendale Area
10734 W 63rd Pl Unit 107
10734 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
970 sqft
Lovely Garden Level Condo with Central Air Conditioning! - Available for 1 year lease! Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb. This property is in a quiet, friendly, and safe neighborhood which is very close to k-12 schools.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
Lamar Heights
6750 Wadsworth Blvd
6750 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
**SECTION 8 ACCEPTED** Big 3 bed 1 bath apartment near old town Arvada. Very large unit with 1100 sqft of living space. Balcony. Newly remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking and building laundry facilities.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9352 Pike Way
9352 Pike Way, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3580 sqft
9352 Pike Way Available 10/01/20 Fully Furnished Three Bedroom Home Available in Candelas - Immaculate Candelas Two Story home! Everything is here and ready for you to enjoy! The home offers 3 Bedrooms and a loft on the upper level, and a

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Wyndhams
15316 West 66th Avenue #E
15316 West 66th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
15316 West 66th Avenue #E Available 05/13/20 Three bedroom townhome for rent with attached two car garage in Arvada at Hometown.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
5510 Brentwood St
5510 Brentwood Street, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1395 sqft
5510 Brentwood St Available 08/01/20 Cute Arvada Home Close to Olde Town - Updated Arvada ranch home less than a mile from Olde Town Arvada. All the carpet has been replaced with hardwood flooring! Walk to the new commuter train station.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lilac Estates
16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A
16285 West 62nd Lane, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1543 sqft
16285 W. 62nd Lane Unit A Available 08/01/20 WOW!!! 3 bedroom Boyd Pond Townhome in Arvada - This newer 2013 townhome is located in Arvada off 64th and Quaker. Features wonderful upgrades. 3 bedrooms + 2 1/2 bathrooms.
City Guide for Arvada, CO

"Even when that happens, if you're not back I know, I'll still be waiting for you, on the coast of Colorado." (- Skip Ewing, "Coast of Colorado")

Arvada hosts the annual Festival of Scarecrows, and while this may sound like a page from a horror novel, the events prove otherwise. From the traditional scarecrow contest to the new pumpkin seed spitting contest, it's the only way to break autumn in right. Not into pumpkins? They're also the largest celery producer in the world, so take your pick of veggies. Arvada has a population of around 110,000 residents. It's close proximity to these Boulder and Denver means that there are a plethora of ways, including airlines and interstates, to get out of town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arvada? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Arvada, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arvada apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

