Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub package receiving tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center community garden conference room

If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional. Thoughtfully curated with a nod to Napa Valley's distinctive architectural features and unique laidback lifestyle, when you choose Timberline Farms, home feels like a weekend getaway.



Inclusive design means the outdoor spaces matter as much as the modern and stylish interiors. Communal gardens and informal yet elegant spaces blend to create a distinct charm with a decidedly Colorado influence - a place where timeless inspiration meets modern amenities like our indoor sport court, gourmet community kitchen, pool, fitness center and yoga studio.