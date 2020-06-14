Apartment List
165 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO

People are drawn to Arvada thanks to the beautiful Rocky Mountains, variety of attractions and the bustling economy with an exceptionally low unemployment rate. Back in the day, howeve... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Club Crest
9 Units Available
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
700 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Arvada Plaza Area
45 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,313
803 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Allendale Area
14 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,561
721 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
18 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,432
765 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
$
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
723 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Allendale Area
13 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
756 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
I-70 Corridor
42 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,591
761 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Far Horizons
19 Units Available
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
550 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
643 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northwest Arvada
1 Unit Available
11835 W 71st Pl
11835 West 71st Place, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
Entire Basement Quiet Arvada Neighborhood - Property Id: 95340 Full basement available in recently renovated ranch-style house (1965 construction) in a quiet western Arvada neighborhood. Approximately 900 square feet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Alta Vista Area
1 Unit Available
6115 Dover Street
6115 Dover Street, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
350 sqft
One bedroom in private home near Old Town Arvada - Property Id: 274245 Newly created two room space in private home. Large bedroom, large living area with mini kitchen, private full bath and shared laundry space. The space has character...

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
8108 Ralston Rd
8108 Ralston Road, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$855
Available 07/01/20 Large Room for Rent near Olde Town Arvada - Property Id: 129623 ROOM FOR RENT. Ideal for students or single adults who need a comfortable room in an ideal location.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
5603 Yarrow Street
5603 Yarrow Street, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
578 sqft
Completely remodeled 1/bed/1bath in Arvada home ready for immediate move-in! - Completely remodeled 1/bed/1bath home in Arvada ready for immediate move-in! Property features new flooring, new.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
7931 W 55th Ave #307
7931 West 55th Avenue, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
872 sqft
1 bed / 1 bath - Lofts at Water Tower Village - Must see this very spacious property! This 3rd floor loft is located in the trendy Lofts at Water Tower Village.
Results within 1 mile of Arvada
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,228
676 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
Central Westminster
16 Units Available
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,310
789 sqft
Pet-friendly community that welcomes large pets and is within walking distance of several pet parks. Private balcony/patio in each unit that overlooks the Rocky Mountains. Not too far from various dining options (Lark Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, and more). Near Standley Lake and other parks.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
Southeast Westminster
17 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$924
505 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
34 Units Available
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
630 sqft
Minutes from the lake and Highway 36. On-site basketball and volleyball court. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, spa and club room. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, updated appliances and large pantries.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Fruitdale
16 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,076
693 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
28 Units Available
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
582 sqft
Both renovated and traditional units available. Select units even have wood-burning fireplaces and wood plank flooring for that homey cabin feel. On-site, residents can use the laundry center and fitness center and relax by the pool/hot tub.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7710 W 87th Dr #E
7710 West 87th Drive, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
723 sqft
Light and bright open floor plan in Arvada! 1 bed / 1 bath - Fantastic top floor end unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Arvada! Large living area with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Separate dining space off the updated kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Fruitdale
1 Unit Available
10420 West 44th Avenue
10420 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
693 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Arvada City Guide

People are drawn to Arvada thanks to the beautiful Rocky Mountains, variety of attractions and the bustling economy with an exceptionally low unemployment rate. Back in the day, however, it was gold that drew prospectors and future residents. Even after the Gold Rush died down, the city's population continued to expand, and during the 1950s, it actually grew by over 700 percent. Fortunately, there are still plenty of living spaces to go around, and for those seeking one-bedroom apartments in Ar

View full City Guide

People are drawn to Arvada thanks to the beautiful Rocky Mountains, variety of attractions and the bustling economy with an exceptionally low unemployment rate. Back in the day, however, it was gold that drew prospectors and future residents.

Even after the Gold Rush died down, the city's population continued to expand, and during the 1950s, it actually grew by over 700 percent. Fortunately, there are still plenty of living spaces to go around, and for those seeking one-bedroom apartments in Arvada, there's lots to choose from.

The Apartment Hunt in Arvada

Arvada is one of the largest cities in the state of Colorado, so its one-bedroom apartments aren't confined to any single area of town. However, certain areas are more abundant in available units than others.

If you're seeking out these single-bedroom apartments, it's a good idea to start looking in Olde Town Arvada first. It's packed with apartment communities and the area is perfect for career professionals. The retail center cuts right through Olde Town, so if you're on your way home from work, you can pick up anything you need.

For those looking to further their career, Arvada is also home to several corporations in a variety of industries. These include Sorin Group, Swinerton Builders, Barber-Nichols, Sartorius and Mark IIV Equipment. Don't feel confined to Olde Town, though. If your employer or the recreational activities you love are located elsewhere, it never hurts to look around.

Arvada Apartments and Your Wallet

It all comes down to dollars and cents, and if you're looking for a one-bedroom apartment in Arvada, there are plenty of great deals to be had. You'll spend around $1,100 a month, take or give a few hundred, to call "The Celery Capital of the World" home.

Most areas in Olde Town are closer to the $1,300 mark, but if you head up to the Westdale or east of Wadsworth Bypass, you'll be more in the $900 range. You have plenty of options in Arvada, and considering Denver -- only 11 miles away -- has one-bedroom apartments pushing $2,000, you're getting a great deal.

Calling Arvada Home

Having a one-bedroom apartment in Arvada brings you a variety of advantages. In fact, one-bedroom units in general are great. Even if you don't need room for a family, apartments of these size give you the option of spreading your legs. Plus, it's always a good thing to not have your bathroom and kitchen just a feet away from each other, like in a studio.

You'll also have enough space to have friends over while still keeping your own bedroom private. And for professionals who telecommute, it's always beneficial to have an area away from your bedroom so you can focus on work rather than lying in bed watching "Breaking Bad" for the seventh time.

Aside from your apartment, you'll also enjoy these wonderful things to do in Arvada:

  • Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
  • Annual Kite Festival
  • Majestic View Nature Center
  • Almost 150 miles of soft and paved trails
  • RTD train service, connecting Arvada, Denver, Adams County and Wheat Ridge

Maybe you want the tranquil recreational activities in Arvada. Maybe you like being close to the telecommunications, aerospace and tech industries located in nearby Denver. Either way, Arvada is the place you should call home.

June 2020 Arvada Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arvada Rent Report. Arvada rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arvada rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Arvada Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arvada Rent Report. Arvada rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arvada rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arvada rents held steady over the past month

Arvada rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Arvada stand at $1,246 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,577 for a two-bedroom. Arvada's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Arvada over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arvada

    As rents have increased slightly in Arvada, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arvada is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Arvada's median two-bedroom rent of $1,577 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Arvada.
    • While Arvada's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arvada than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Arvada is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

