217 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1009 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
19 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
13 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Far Horizons
17 Units Available
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
$
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
I-70 Corridor
40 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1141 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Club Crest
9 Units Available
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Allendale Area
14 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1137 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Arvada Plaza Area
42 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Club Crest
1 Unit Available
7893 Allison Way
7893 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 123733 Great location! Walking distance to target and shopping center. New paint, new granite countertops and porcelain tile in bathrooms and kitchen. New appliances! Must see. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
8101 W 54th Pl
8101 West 54th Place, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Available 07/08/20 Beautiful Townhome in Old Towne Arvada - Property Id: 14169 Beautiful, completely remodeled 2-story townhome in Old Towne Arvada. Located 3 blocks from Old Towne, and 4 from the new Light Rail G line.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Allendale Area
1 Unit Available
10734 W 63rd Pl Unit 107
10734 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
970 sqft
10734 W 63rd Pl Unit 107 Available 07/02/20 Lovely Garden Level Condo with Central Air Conditioning! - Available for 1 year lease! Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C
6065 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1614 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bed, 4 bath townhome in Olde Town Arvada with an attached garage and covered carport, hardwood floors, open-concept floor plan, storage room, and high ceilings throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Wyndhams
1 Unit Available
6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204
6202 Kilmer Loop, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1345 sqft
Charming two bedroom condo in West Wood Villas at Broad Lake! Bright, open floor plan- Updated kitchen featuring a large island that opens to the living room.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
7670 W 61st Ave., #10
7670 West 61st Avenue, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Great floor plan with a large living room and kitchen! Ceramic tile floor in kitchen and bath! Attractive 2-tone paint! Washer/dryer hookups inside unit! Additional storage available! Upper-level unit! Laundry room in building. Storage available.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Lilac Estates
1 Unit Available
16335 W. 62nd Ln. E
16335 West 62nd Lane, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1593 sqft
New 2 story townhome in Arvada! This property has 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large walk-in closets, granite countertops with stainless steel appliances, brand new W/D, A/C, and MUCH MORE.

Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Lake Arbor Fairways
1 Unit Available
6625 W 84th Cir
6625 West 84th Circle, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1026 sqft
Available Aug 1st!! Come take a look at this Cozy 2 Bedroom 2.

Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
Allendale Area
1 Unit Available
6380 Oak Street
6380 Oak Street, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
893 sqft
Welcome to your new home located near 64th and Oak in the Grace Place Condominiums in Arvada.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Scenic Heights
1 Unit Available
6450 Yukon Street
6450 Yukon Street, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
Two bedroom apartment on the upper level of this Arvada home. Hookups in the laundry room for a tenant's washer and dryer. Available immediately.
Results within 1 mile of Arvada
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
Central Westminster
19 Units Available
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly community that welcomes large pets and is within walking distance of several pet parks. Private balcony/patio in each unit that overlooks the Rocky Mountains. Not too far from various dining options (Lark Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, and more). Near Standley Lake and other parks.
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
Southeast Westminster
17 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
26 Units Available
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
802 sqft
Both renovated and traditional units available. Select units even have wood-burning fireplaces and wood plank flooring for that homey cabin feel. On-site, residents can use the laundry center and fitness center and relax by the pool/hot tub.

June 2020 Arvada Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arvada Rent Report. Arvada rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arvada rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arvada rents held steady over the past month

Arvada rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Arvada stand at $1,246 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,577 for a two-bedroom. Arvada's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Arvada over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arvada

    As rents have increased slightly in Arvada, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arvada is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Arvada's median two-bedroom rent of $1,577 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Arvada.
    • While Arvada's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arvada than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Arvada is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

