Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

296 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO

Finding an apartment in Arvada that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Club Crest
9 Units Available
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Arvada Plaza Area
45 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Allendale Area
15 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,552
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
18 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,432
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Far Horizons
18 Units Available
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
I-70 Corridor
42 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,591
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9375 Blanca Street
9375 Blanca Street, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1900 sqft
9375 Blanca Street Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom Ranch Home in Candeles For Rent In Arvada - New Ranch with 2 bedrooms and an office third bedroom with french doors. Open concept kitchen, dining room and living room. Breakfast island in kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alta Vista Area
1 Unit Available
5920 Garrison St.
5920 Garrison Street, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2264 sqft
5920 Garrison St. Available 07/15/20 5920 Garrison St - This Arvada home is light and bright, thanks to the large windows.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
5603 Yarrow Street
5603 Yarrow Street, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
578 sqft
Completely remodeled 1/bed/1bath in Arvada home ready for immediate move-in! - Completely remodeled 1/bed/1bath home in Arvada ready for immediate move-in! Property features new flooring, new.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9352 Pike Way
9352 Pike Way, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3580 sqft
9352 Pike Way Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished Three Bedroom Home Available in Candelas - Immaculate Candelas Two Story home! Everything is here and ready for you to enjoy! The home offers 3 Bedrooms and a loft on the upper level, and a

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scenic Heights
1 Unit Available
9420 West 68th Ave
9420 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1340 sqft
9420 West 68th Ave Available 07/08/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Arvada Home - What a gem! This historic home features 3 bed and 2 bath and is at the end of cul-de-sac in a quiet Arvada neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allendale Area
1 Unit Available
5850 Newcombe Court
5850 Newcombe Court, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1939 sqft
5850 Newcombe Court Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Split Level Duplex in Arvada - Just a short drive from Olde Town Arvada you'll find this beautiful split level property.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Scenic Heights
1 Unit Available
8487 W 62nd PL
8487 West 62nd Place, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2397 sqft
8487 W 62nd PL Available 07/01/20 Large Ranch home in Arvada - This Ranch home offers 3 bedrooms upstairs with a finished basement and additional bedroom. Open Kitchen and family room with wood burning fireplace. All bathrooms are updated.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
5436 Zephyr Court
5436 Zephyr Court, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1358 sqft
5436 Zephyr Court Available 06/15/20 Newer Townhome Near Olde Town - Two bedroom Water Tower Village townhome walking distance to Olde Town Arvada and the light rail. Built in 2006, this is a three story walk-up in a quiet residential area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Club Crest
1 Unit Available
7893 Allison Way
7893 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 123733 Great location! Walking distance to target and shopping center. New paint, new granite countertops and porcelain tile in bathrooms and kitchen. New appliances! Must see. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allendale Area
1 Unit Available
10734 W 63rd Pl Unit 107
10734 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
970 sqft
10734 W 63rd Pl Unit 107 Available 07/02/20 Lovely Garden Level Condo with Central Air Conditioning! - Available for 1 year lease! Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
8000 Grandview Ave Unit B
8000 Grandview Avenue, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2302 sqft
NEW! Enjoy this immaculate, new home built in 2017 just a few blocks from Olde Town Arvada featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two car garage, and 150 square feet of rooftop decking with breathtaking mountain and city views! AVAIL 08/14 12

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C
6065 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1614 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a spacious 2 bed, 4 bath townhome in Olde Town Arvada with an attached garage and covered carport, hardwood floors, open-concept floor plan, storage room, and high ceilings throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4485 West 63rd Place
4485 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2182 sqft
**READY NOW** 3 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 car garage in Arvada! Very nice open floor plan. Two living rooms, Large Kitchen, High end appliances! Fenced back yard* Nice Deck! Large master bedroom.
City Guide for Arvada, CO

"Even when that happens, if you're not back I know, I'll still be waiting for you, on the coast of Colorado." (- Skip Ewing, "Coast of Colorado")

Arvada hosts the annual Festival of Scarecrows, and while this may sound like a page from a horror novel, the events prove otherwise. From the traditional scarecrow contest to the new pumpkin seed spitting contest, it's the only way to break autumn in right. Not into pumpkins? They're also the largest celery producer in the world, so take your pick of veggies. Arvada has a population of around 110,000 residents. It's close proximity to these Boulder and Denver means that there are a plethora of ways, including airlines and interstates, to get out of town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arvada? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Arvada, CO

Finding an apartment in Arvada that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

