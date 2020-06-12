148 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
$
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
I-70 Corridor
40 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1141 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Club Crest
9 Units Available
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Allendale Area
14 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1137 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1009 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
18 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Arvada Plaza Area
42 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Allendale Area
1 Unit Available
10734 W 63rd Pl Unit 107
10734 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
970 sqft
10734 W 63rd Pl Unit 107 Available 07/02/20 Lovely Garden Level Condo with Central Air Conditioning! - Available for 1 year lease! Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Lilac Estates
1 Unit Available
16335 W. 62nd Ln. E
16335 West 62nd Lane, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1593 sqft
New 2 story townhome in Arvada! This property has 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large walk-in closets, granite countertops with stainless steel appliances, brand new W/D, A/C, and MUCH MORE.

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Lake Arbor Fairways
1 Unit Available
6625 W 84th Cir
6625 West 84th Circle, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1026 sqft
Available Aug 1st!! Come take a look at this Cozy 2 Bedroom 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Allendale Area
1 Unit Available
6380 Oak Street
6380 Oak Street, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
893 sqft
Welcome to your new home located near 64th and Oak in the Grace Place Condominiums in Arvada.
Results within 1 mile of Arvada
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
35 Units Available
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
952 sqft
Minutes from the lake and Highway 36. On-site basketball and volleyball court. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, spa and club room. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, updated appliances and large pantries.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
26 Units Available
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
802 sqft
Both renovated and traditional units available. Select units even have wood-burning fireplaces and wood plank flooring for that homey cabin feel. On-site, residents can use the laundry center and fitness center and relax by the pool/hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southeast Westminster
3 Units Available
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
959 sqft
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
36 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:28am
Central Westminster
18 Units Available
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly community that welcomes large pets and is within walking distance of several pet parks. Private balcony/patio in each unit that overlooks the Rocky Mountains. Not too far from various dining options (Lark Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, and more). Near Standley Lake and other parks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Fruitdale
15 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7760 W 87th Dr Apt L
7760 West 87th Drive, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1011 sqft
The spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath is getting new carpet. The master has a large walk in closet and full bath in it.

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Kings Mill
1 Unit Available
8335 W. 90th Pl.
8335 West 90th Place, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
8335 W. 90th Pl. Available 06/25/20 Condo in Great Westminster Location Right Along Greenbelt Walkway! - Available for a 1 or 2 year Lease. Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants.

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Kings Mill
1 Unit Available
9142 W 88th Circle
9142 West 88th Circle, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
MUST SEE! Clean and spacious unit overlooking pool. Located on Westminster-Arvada border. All new flooring. Two balconies, central air conditioning. Oversized one car garage with opener, patio, new washer and dryer included 'as-is', NO Pets.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
6760 Meade Cir Unit C
6760 Meade Cir, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1300 sqft
6760 Meade Cir Unit C Available 04/04/20 Updated 2BD, 2BA Westminster Home with 2-Car Garage, Easy Access to Boulder, I-70 and I-25 - This home feels sleek and modern, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated light fixtures, and
Results within 5 miles of Arvada
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:08am
$
Jefferson Park
5 Units Available
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
820 sqft
Modern building in Downtown Denver featuring micro-apartments and large penthouse-style floor plans. Enjoy skyline or mountain views. Top-floor residents' lounge, outdoor pool, 24-hour gym and fire pit. Pet-friendly with car charging and bike storage.

June 2020 Arvada Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arvada Rent Report. Arvada rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arvada rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Arvada Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arvada Rent Report. Arvada rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arvada rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arvada rents held steady over the past month

Arvada rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Arvada stand at $1,246 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,577 for a two-bedroom. Arvada's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Arvada over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arvada

    As rents have increased slightly in Arvada, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arvada is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Arvada's median two-bedroom rent of $1,577 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Arvada.
    • While Arvada's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arvada than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Arvada is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

