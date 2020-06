Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Updated 4 Bedroom 3 bath 2600 sq ft home. The home had a 5th bedroom option that is used as an upstairs den. Upgraded kitchen appliances. Family room with fireplace. One full bath and bedroom downstairs. Updated master bath with Jacuzzi tub and large shower. Huge closet. The Property has an alarm, intercom, whole house fan and solar power Three car garage with oversized driveway. Large cul-de-sac lot with Pool. No smoking and no pets, please. Call for appointment