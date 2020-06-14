99 Apartments for rent in Simi Valley, CA with gym
Want some Hollywood living without some LA prices? Simi Valley has been the host of many famous T.V. shows (M.A.S.H., Gunsmoke, etc.).
Simi Valley is the all-American city you’ve seen in countless TV shows and movies. Simi Valley is the ideal city in the Los Angeles metro area. Home to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the area attracts both tourists and locals seeking knowledge in the mountains of books and literature. The weather is sunny and pleasant (around 75 degrees) most days of the year. In the spring and fall, the Santa Ana winds pick up. Drive 30 minutes into LA, or grab a seat at the bar of at one the national restaurant chains that populate the area. This city is filled with beautiful apartments for rent.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Simi Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.