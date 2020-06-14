99 Apartments for rent in Simi Valley, CA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Simi Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
East Simi Valley
13 Units Available
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1064 sqft
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
West Simi Valley
7 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Chatsworth
6 Units Available
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1078 sqft
Situated within the desirable Chatsworth school district. Apartments feature bay windows, vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, and oversized balconies with picturesque views. On-site sand volleyball court, tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Simi Valley
2 Units Available
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1265 sqft
Parkside Villas is nestled amongst the Santa Susana Mountains and the Simi Hills.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Simi Valley Town Center
36 Units Available
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,712
1231 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
East Simi Valley
2 Units Available
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1050 sqft
Close to Arroyostow Park and Verde Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, clubhouse, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community. In-unit laundry. Updated appliances. Countryside location near the city.
Results within 5 miles of Simi Valley
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,535
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
West Hills
2 Units Available
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
938 sqft
Very close to local Metro bus line, and near Chatsworth Reservoir and Chatsworth Oaks Park. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments come with air conditioning, fireplace, all appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
$
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Canoga Park
6 Units Available
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,440
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
887 sqft
Vibrant community near Cal State University. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. This pet-friendly property also offers a pool, gym, hot tub and grill area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chatsworth
25 Units Available
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westlake
14 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1462 sqft
Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Malibu Canyon Apartments
54 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South End
15 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
Chatsworth
3 Units Available
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like home. Stunning pool and courtyard area. On-site gym, pool and clubhouse. Updated appliances in each unit. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly property for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Canoga Park
2 Units Available
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments near Woodland Hills The Verandas Apartments offers a serene retreat just minutes from Woodland Hills! Spacious terraces and rooftop sundecks, peaceful fountains and top-of-the-line finishes, all capture the essence of upscale
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
City Guide for Simi Valley, CA

Want some Hollywood living without some LA prices? Simi Valley has been the host of many famous T.V. shows (M.A.S.H., Gunsmoke, etc.).

Simi Valley is the all-American city you’ve seen in countless TV shows and movies. Simi Valley is the ideal city in the Los Angeles metro area. Home to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the area attracts both tourists and locals seeking knowledge in the mountains of books and literature. The weather is sunny and pleasant (around 75 degrees) most days of the year. In the spring and fall, the Santa Ana winds pick up. Drive 30 minutes into LA, or grab a seat at the bar of at one the national restaurant chains that populate the area. This city is filled with beautiful apartments for rent.

Having trouble with Craigslist Simi Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Simi Valley, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Simi Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

