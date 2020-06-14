88 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Simi Valley, CA

/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
East Simi Valley
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
613 sqft
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
West Simi Valley
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
649 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Simi Valley Town Center
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
680 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
East Simi Valley
2306 Alscot Avenue
2306 Alscot Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1128 sqft
Important - Please read the details!This is a 1 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home for rent. Landlord is offering their fully furnished home for rent while they travel abroad for approximately 1 year.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chatsworth
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
762 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
575 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Oak Park
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central Thousand Oaks
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
831 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South End
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,233
877 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Ranch
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,176
807 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Canoga Park
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
623 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
North Ranch
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Oak Park
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westlake
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
730 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
Chatsworth
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
917 sqft
Resort-like home. Stunning pool and courtyard area. On-site gym, pool and clubhouse. Updated appliances in each unit. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly property for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Chatsworth
9900 Jordan Ave #76
9900 Jordan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
920 sqft
9900 Jordan Ave #76 Available 06/15/20 Excellent 1 Br 1Ba with Den in a Well Kept Community - This one won't last! Welcome to this lovely two-story 1 bed, 1 bath with DEN located in the heart of Chatsworth and fresh paint throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Morrison Estates
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
rooms for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153 Looking for housemates for our big amazing house in Agoura Hills! The 3 available rooms are good size (11' x 12.5') with large windows and great sunlight! Furnished or unfurnished.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Canoga Park
7240 Jordan Ave.
7240 Jordan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Upgraded 1x1 units in Canoga Park - Property Id: 274490 Beautifully upgraded, spacious 1 bedroom unit in Canoga Park! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plank flooring, fresh paint, central AC.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Canoga Park
8555 Independence Ave
8555 Independence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
Property is located near Target and Vons! Also close to the Canoga Park library as well as the park! (RLNE4085536)
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Canoga Park
21006 Keswick Street, Unit 1
21006 Keswick Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Come living in a safe, quiet neighborhood in Canoga Park. Room is $1200 a month, shared bath, kitchen, and living room. Has central AC. Electric/water/gas included. CVS, Asian market, Popeyes, Japanese restaurant within walking distant.
Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Westlake
2390 Pleasant Way - 1
2390 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
722 sqft
*** Move In Special $500 off *** This quaint 1 bedroom condo features indoor and outdoor living with balcony access from both the living room and bedroom. Temperate California weather makes this cozy space a pleasure to call home.
