162 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Simi Valley, CA

Finding an apartment in Simi Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
East Simi Valley
13 Units Available
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1064 sqft
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
West Simi Valley
7 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Chatsworth
6 Units Available
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1078 sqft
Situated within the desirable Chatsworth school district. Apartments feature bay windows, vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, and oversized balconies with picturesque views. On-site sand volleyball court, tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Simi Valley
2 Units Available
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1265 sqft
Parkside Villas is nestled amongst the Santa Susana Mountains and the Simi Hills.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Simi Valley Town Center
36 Units Available
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,712
1231 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
East Simi Valley
2 Units Available
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1050 sqft
Close to Arroyostow Park and Verde Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, clubhouse, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community. In-unit laundry. Updated appliances. Countryside location near the city.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
2979 Amarillo Avenue
2979 Amarillo Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath single story home - First Time Rental! This 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath single story home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. Open floorplan with large kitchen and living room area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
3420 Trego Court
3420 Trego Court, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3460 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/16/20 Beautiful HOME FOR RENT in Big Sky! - Property Id: 36214 Executive, Stunning 2-story home in the Highlands of desirable Big Sky development boasting circular outdoor Atrium on the main floor and Professional Ultra Soundproof

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1085 Sycamore Drive
1085 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1580 sqft
Lovely home featuring a sparkling pool with bedroom/bathroom downstairs making it great for entertaining out of town guests.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
East Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
2306 Alscot Avenue
2306 Alscot Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1128 sqft
Important - Please read the details!This is a 1 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home for rent. Landlord is offering their fully furnished home for rent while they travel abroad for approximately 1 year.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
2396 Fitzgerald Road
2396 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1767 sqft
Wonderful single-story Simi Valley home with 2-car automatic garage is ready for its new family. Situated on a huge corner lot in a neighborhood that boasts pride of ownership, this home features 1,767 sq. ft.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
2190 Hawk Street
2190 Hawk Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1205 sqft
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home on corner lot! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan near schools and shopping. This home has many upgrades including wood-like flooring, dual pane windows and sliders, just to name a few.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
1895 Sequoia Ave
1895 Sequoia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
855 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath single story duplex - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath single story duplex. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. Breakfast nook off kitchen. Washer & dryer hookups. Attached 1 car garage with storage. Good size backyard with patio.
Results within 1 mile of Simi Valley

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
East Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
1255 Black Canyon Road
1255 Black Canyon Road, Santa Susana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1674 sqft
Mountain View Home. See yourself in this charming 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home located in Santa Susana Knoll. Built in 2004, this home features an open floor plan with high ceilings, dual pane windows, tile and wood laminate floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Simi Valley
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Oak Park
8 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Oak Park
6 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Chatsworth
25 Units Available
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westlake
14 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1462 sqft
Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Malibu Canyon Apartments
54 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South End
15 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Simi Valley, CA

Finding an apartment in Simi Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

