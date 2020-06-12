/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
137 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Simi Valley, CA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Chatsworth
5 Units Available
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
1078 sqft
Situated within the desirable Chatsworth school district. Apartments feature bay windows, vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, and oversized balconies with picturesque views. On-site sand volleyball court, tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
East Simi Valley
13 Units Available
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
864 sqft
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
West Simi Valley
7 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Simi Valley Town Center
34 Units Available
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1018 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1216 Patricia #213
1216 Patricia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Centrally located 2 bed, 2 bath gated apartment - Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath apartment with vaulted ceilings. Upgrades include kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (including Fridge!). This remodeled unit is in a gated community.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A
610 Kingswood Lane, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1145 sqft
610 Kingswood Ln.
Results within 5 miles of Simi Valley
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Chatsworth
3 Units Available
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1110 sqft
Resort-like home. Stunning pool and courtyard area. On-site gym, pool and clubhouse. Updated appliances in each unit. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly property for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Canoga Park
8 Units Available
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
887 sqft
Vibrant community near Cal State University. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. This pet-friendly property also offers a pool, gym, hot tub and grill area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
$
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Chatsworth
22 Units Available
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Canoga Park
1 Unit Available
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1212 sqft
Luxury Apartments near Woodland Hills The Verandas Apartments offers a serene retreat just minutes from Woodland Hills! Spacious terraces and rooftop sundecks, peaceful fountains and top-of-the-line finishes, all capture the essence of upscale
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Malibu Canyon Apartments
51 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
886 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
South End
16 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
West Hills
3 Units Available
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
938 sqft
Very close to local Metro bus line, and near Chatsworth Reservoir and Chatsworth Oaks Park. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments come with air conditioning, fireplace, all appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, more.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1236 sqft
Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Canoga Park
2 Units Available
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
NoVa Townhomes is centrally located at 8761 De Soto Ave Canoga Park, CA, a commuter’s dream with close access to the 118 and 101 freeways.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
North Ranch
6 Units Available
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.
