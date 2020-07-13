All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Indian Oaks Apartments

5505 Cochran St · (805) 954-9254
logo
Rent Special
Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $1000 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 19-0238 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 7-0073 · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 20-0256 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-0050 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 15-0179 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 9-0105 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indian Oaks Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
parking
carport
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Indian Oaks Apartments in Simi Valley, CA 93063 features a private patio/balcony, dishwasher, dining room and A/C. We are a smoke free community. Some apartment homes include a walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Upgraded homes have new cabinet faces, resurfaced countertops, a refrigerator, a built in microwave and a ceiling fan. Upgraded 3 bedroom and 2 bedroom/2 bath homes also have a stackable washer/dryer. Outdoor swimming pool, sundeck, hot tub, two playgrounds, on site recycling and a barbecue area. We are right off Route 118, close to Ventura County beaches, and a bus stop is 1 block away. Pets are welcome! Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$700
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $40
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $40/month. Covered carport parking options are available for residents. Surface lot, assigned: $15/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. No oversized vehicles, please. Other, assigned: $30/month. Uncovered, reserved spaces are available for our residents to rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Indian Oaks Apartments have any available units?
Indian Oaks Apartments has 18 units available starting at $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does Indian Oaks Apartments have?
Some of Indian Oaks Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indian Oaks Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Indian Oaks Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $1000 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Indian Oaks Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Indian Oaks Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Indian Oaks Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Indian Oaks Apartments offers parking.
Does Indian Oaks Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Indian Oaks Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Indian Oaks Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Indian Oaks Apartments has a pool.
Does Indian Oaks Apartments have accessible units?
No, Indian Oaks Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Indian Oaks Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Indian Oaks Apartments has units with dishwashers.
