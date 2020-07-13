Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool hot tub parking carport

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Indian Oaks Apartments in Simi Valley, CA 93063 features a private patio/balcony, dishwasher, dining room and A/C. We are a smoke free community. Some apartment homes include a walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Upgraded homes have new cabinet faces, resurfaced countertops, a refrigerator, a built in microwave and a ceiling fan. Upgraded 3 bedroom and 2 bedroom/2 bath homes also have a stackable washer/dryer. Outdoor swimming pool, sundeck, hot tub, two playgrounds, on site recycling and a barbecue area. We are right off Route 118, close to Ventura County beaches, and a bus stop is 1 block away. Pets are welcome! Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.