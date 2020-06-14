Apartment List
CA
/
simi valley
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:29 PM

161 Apartments for rent in Simi Valley, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Simi Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
West Simi Valley
5 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
East Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
2283 N Marlies Avenue
2283 North Marlies Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1826 sqft
Enjoy everything you want for an indoor/outdoor California lifestyle in this beautifully remodeled 4 BD, 2 BA ranch style home on a corner lot. An elegant open floor plan greets you.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
3508 Hearst Drive
3508 Hearst Drive, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1233 sqft
*** Move In Special $500 off *** Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features indoor and outdoor living with mature fruit trees and lush back yard. Enjoy cooking in the newly remodeled large open kitchen with ample storage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1085 Sycamore Drive
1085 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1580 sqft
Lovely home featuring a sparkling pool with bedroom/bathroom downstairs making it great for entertaining out of town guests.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
3605 Highbury Court
3605 Highbury Court, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2872 sqft
Just in time for the hot summer days ahead. Come home and enjoy the sparkling pool and splendid backyard. A perfect place to call home. Amazing curb appeal, this remodeled home has been loved and well taken care of by the owner.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1668 Heywood Street
1668 Heywood Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1328 sqft
Nice and clean townhouse ,ready to move in. Built in 2010. Light and bright, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in the best location of the complex. Fresh paint and plenty of sunshine makes it so pleasant and inviting.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
2190 Hawk Street
2190 Hawk Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1205 sqft
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home on corner lot! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan near schools and shopping. This home has many upgrades including wood-like flooring, dual pane windows and sliders, just to name a few.
Results within 1 mile of Simi Valley

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
3146 Foxtail Court
3146 Foxtail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1929 sqft
This lovely home is located behind the Eagle Ridge gates on a charming cul du sac. This incredible four bedroom home with almost 2000 sq.ft. features upgrades including tile & wood-like flooring across the downstairs.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
East Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
1255 Black Canyon Road
1255 Black Canyon Road, Santa Susana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1674 sqft
Mountain View Home. See yourself in this charming 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home located in Santa Susana Knoll. Built in 2004, this home features an open floor plan with high ceilings, dual pane windows, tile and wood laminate floors throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
3025 Blazing Star Drive
3025 Blazing Star Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2033 sqft
Beautiful, light and bright 4 bed, 3 bath home in the very desirable gated community of Eagleridge and within close proximity to top rated Blue Ribbon Lang Ranch Element and Los Cerritos Middle schools, shops, parks and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Simi Valley
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South End
15 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,233
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,535
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Ranch
3 Units Available
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Westlake
14 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1462 sqft
Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Canoga Park
3 Units Available
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NoVa Townhomes is centrally located at 8761 De Soto Ave Canoga Park, CA, a commuter’s dream with close access to the 118 and 101 freeways.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
North Ranch
6 Units Available
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
NMS West Hills
7810 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
895 sqft
NMS West Hills is a Canoga Park adjacent apartment building that is gated with controlled-access entry. Our 2 bedroom apartment homes feature either 1 or 2 bathrooms.
City Guide for Simi Valley, CA

Want some Hollywood living without some LA prices? Simi Valley has been the host of many famous T.V. shows (M.A.S.H., Gunsmoke, etc.).

Simi Valley is the all-American city you’ve seen in countless TV shows and movies. Simi Valley is the ideal city in the Los Angeles metro area. Home to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the area attracts both tourists and locals seeking knowledge in the mountains of books and literature. The weather is sunny and pleasant (around 75 degrees) most days of the year. In the spring and fall, the Santa Ana winds pick up. Drive 30 minutes into LA, or grab a seat at the bar of at one the national restaurant chains that populate the area. This city is filled with beautiful apartments for rent.

Having trouble with Craigslist Simi Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Simi Valley, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Simi Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

