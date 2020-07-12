/
central simi valley
251 Apartments for rent in Central Simi Valley, Simi Valley, CA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1265 sqft
Parkside Villas is nestled amongst the Santa Susana Mountains and the Simi Hills.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3681 Valencia Avenue
3681 Valencia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1230 sqft
Welcome home to this unique, ranch style property with plenty of character in a desirable neighborhood. 2 detached homes on 1 master-metered property. 2 Bed, 2 Bath Front house: Enjoy what this Turn Key Remodeled home has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2606 Daunet Avenue
2606 Daunet Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1285 sqft
Welcome home to this charming house located in Central Simi Valley! Boasting a huge backyard with plentiful fruit trees, newer roof, newer HVAC, recently remodeled bathrooms, newly painted kitchen cabinets, this home is centrally located near shops
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1895 Sequoia Ave
1895 Sequoia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
855 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath single story duplex - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath single story duplex. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. Breakfast nook off kitchen. Washer & dryer hookups. Attached 1 car garage with storage. Good size backyard with patio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3079 Lamplighter St
3079 Lamplighter Street, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1049 sqft
2+2 Single story home with backyard - Absolutely wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home! This single story home features tile counters in kitchen, great living room with fireplace, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, plenty storage, and
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2713 Tapo St
2713 Tapo Street, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
896 sqft
Single story 2 bed, 1 bath home with yard! - Small cottage style 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Central Simi. This home features large front and back yard, indoor laundry hookups, carport and long driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Central Simi Valley
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
18 Units Available
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
Close to Arroyostow Park and Verde Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, clubhouse, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community. In-unit laundry. Updated appliances. Countryside location near the city.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
928 Bethel Court
928 Bethel Court, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
1779 sqft
Simi Valley Two-Story Home - Let's Go Swimming! Come see this contemporary two-story home which is nestled at the end of a cul-du-sac. A three car garage allows for easy parking. The backyard features a pool, patio area, and grassy area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1085 Sycamore Drive
1085 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1580 sqft
Lovely home featuring a sparkling pool with bedroom/bathroom downstairs making it great for entertaining out of town guests.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2396 Fitzgerald Road
2396 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1767 sqft
Wonderful single-story Simi Valley home with 2-car automatic garage is ready for its new family. Situated on a huge corner lot in a neighborhood that boasts pride of ownership, this home features 1,767 sq. ft.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2190 Hawk Street
2190 Hawk Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1205 sqft
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home on corner lot! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan near schools and shopping. This home has many upgrades including wood-like flooring, dual pane windows and sliders, just to name a few.
Results within 5 miles of Central Simi Valley
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
3 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
34 Units Available
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2401 Chandler Avenue
2401 Chandler Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1583 sqft
Park in your private attached garage and you are home in this spacious townhome. This is an end unit allowing for plenty of natural light! There is plenty of space in this multi-level 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom layout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5744 Oak Bend Ln 406
5744 Oak Bend Lane, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1104 sqft
Oak Park Shadow Ridge Condo - Secluded and private third-floor end unit. Two Bedroom, two bath Oak Park Shadow Ridge Condo. Condo features two balconies, walk-in closets, gas stove, dishwasher, fireplace. Nice and bright with mountain views.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
23532 Ehlers Drive
23532 Ehlers Drive, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1775 sqft
Welcome to this hillside home located in the Lake Manor neighborhood of Chatsworth. Every window offers stunning mountain and valley views in this completely remodeled 3 bed, 3 bath home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1158 Tivoli Lane #180
1158 Tivoli Lane, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1096 sqft
This beautiful two story corner unit is situated in the interior of the Le Parc community, adjacent to the mailboxes, guest parking, and pool. This home is a corner and only attached on one side.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5805 Oak Bend Lane
5805 Oak Bend Lane, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1104 sqft
This fully remodeled stunner is in the esteemed Shadow Ridge community and has it all. An interior designer was the previous owner and spared no expense.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
47 Buckskin Road
47 Buckskin Road, Bell Canyon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
6033 sqft
A long private gated drive leads you up to this carefully sited brand new Mediterranean Estate situated atop its own private knoll creating the ultimate secluded sanctuary.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
24303 Woolsey Canyon Rd. #146
24303 Woolsey Canyon Road, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Welcome home to this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bathroom manufactured home located in prestigious Mountain View Village, space 146. Nestled in the hills of our gated community and boasting beautiful views, this is a true treasure. Offering roughly 1,250 Sq.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1191 Capri Drive Unit B
1191 Capri Drive, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
Casita in Simi Valley - 1 bedroom, 1 bath Casita on a gated Estate with rear yard, air conditioning and wood plank floors. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, gas and electricity. No garage. Tenant may use refrigerator in exchange for maintaining it.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1245 Fitzgerald Rd #G
1245 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
Charming 2 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM Condo in Simi Valley - Located in the western part of Simi Valley, this 2 BED/2 BATH condo is move in ready! Well maintained and located on the 2nd floor. This unit features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
