simi valley town center
Last updated July 12 2020
178 Apartments for rent in Simi Valley Town Center, Simi Valley, CA
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
928 Bethel Court
928 Bethel Court, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
1779 sqft
Simi Valley Two-Story Home - Let's Go Swimming! Come see this contemporary two-story home which is nestled at the end of a cul-du-sac. A three car garage allows for easy parking. The backyard features a pool, patio area, and grassy area.
2401 Chandler Avenue
2401 Chandler Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1583 sqft
Park in your private attached garage and you are home in this spacious townhome. This is an end unit allowing for plenty of natural light! There is plenty of space in this multi-level 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom layout.
1158 Tivoli Lane #180
1158 Tivoli Lane, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1096 sqft
This beautiful two story corner unit is situated in the interior of the Le Parc community, adjacent to the mailboxes, guest parking, and pool. This home is a corner and only attached on one side.
1245 Fitzgerald Rd #G
1245 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
Charming 2 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM Condo in Simi Valley - Located in the western part of Simi Valley, this 2 BED/2 BATH condo is move in ready! Well maintained and located on the 2nd floor. This unit features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1085 Sycamore Drive
1085 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1580 sqft
Lovely home featuring a sparkling pool with bedroom/bathroom downstairs making it great for entertaining out of town guests.
2396 Fitzgerald Road
2396 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1767 sqft
Wonderful single-story Simi Valley home with 2-car automatic garage is ready for its new family. Situated on a huge corner lot in a neighborhood that boasts pride of ownership, this home features 1,767 sq. ft.
2190 Hawk Street
2190 Hawk Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1205 sqft
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home on corner lot! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan near schools and shopping. This home has many upgrades including wood-like flooring, dual pane windows and sliders, just to name a few.
2449 Chandler Avenue #2
2449 Chandler Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1182 sqft
Great two story, approx 1200 square foot townhouse, laminate flooring throughout most of the house, central air/heat, and attached two car garage with laundry hook up. Fireplace in living room.
Results within 1 mile of Simi Valley Town Center
2606 Daunet Avenue
2606 Daunet Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1285 sqft
Welcome home to this charming house located in Central Simi Valley! Boasting a huge backyard with plentiful fruit trees, newer roof, newer HVAC, recently remodeled bathrooms, newly painted kitchen cabinets, this home is centrally located near shops
1191 Capri Drive Unit B
1191 Capri Drive, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
Casita in Simi Valley - 1 bedroom, 1 bath Casita on a gated Estate with rear yard, air conditioning and wood plank floors. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, gas and electricity. No garage. Tenant may use refrigerator in exchange for maintaining it.
1895 Sequoia Ave
1895 Sequoia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
855 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath single story duplex - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath single story duplex. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. Breakfast nook off kitchen. Washer & dryer hookups. Attached 1 car garage with storage. Good size backyard with patio.
3079 Lamplighter St
3079 Lamplighter Street, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1049 sqft
2+2 Single story home with backyard - Absolutely wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home! This single story home features tile counters in kitchen, great living room with fireplace, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, plenty storage, and
Results within 5 miles of Simi Valley Town Center
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
Close to Arroyostow Park and Verde Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, clubhouse, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community. In-unit laundry. Updated appliances. Countryside location near the city.
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1265 sqft
Parkside Villas is nestled amongst the Santa Susana Mountains and the Simi Hills.
5777 Tanner Ridge
5777 Tanner Ridge Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1949 sqft
5777 Tanner Ridge Available 08/01/20 Two-Story North Ranch Townhome - Look forward to coming home to this two-story North Ranch townhome with simply oak trees beyond the property line in back.
4655 Tam Oshanter Drive
4655 Tam Oshanter Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,850
2458 sqft
Fantastic location in North Ranch by golf course & beautiful park. Gorgeous area of upscale homes, lush landscaping & mountain views.
2650 Wordsworth Court
2650 Wordsworth Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,450
2745 sqft
Updated Brock Collection home on a wonderful cul-de-sac, backing to open space and convenient to the much sought after & award winning Lang Ranch Elementary.
