3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Simi Valley, CA
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
East Simi Valley
2 Units Available
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1050 sqft
Close to Arroyostow Park and Verde Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, clubhouse, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community. In-unit laundry. Updated appliances. Countryside location near the city.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Simi Valley Town Center
35 Units Available
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,712
1231 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
East Simi Valley
13 Units Available
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1064 sqft
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1265 sqft
Parkside Villas is nestled amongst the Santa Susana Mountains and the Simi Hills.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
3420 Trego Court
3420 Trego Court, Simi Valley, CA
Available 07/16/20 Beautiful HOME FOR RENT in Big Sky! - Property Id: 36214 Executive, Stunning 2-story home in the Highlands of desirable Big Sky development boasting circular outdoor Atrium on the main floor and Professional Ultra Soundproof
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
2979 Amarillo Avenue
2979 Amarillo Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath single story home - First Time Rental! This 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath single story home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. Open floorplan with large kitchen and living room area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
1138 Sycamore Drive
1138 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA
Fantastic 4+2 Ready now in Simi Valley - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home, located in nice area of Simi Valley. Eat in kitchen overlooks spacious backyard with lovely lawn and patio. Freshly Painted, and ready for move in.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
2283 N Marlies Avenue
2283 North Marlies Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
Enjoy everything you want for an indoor/outdoor California lifestyle in this beautifully remodeled 4 BD, 2 BA ranch style home on a corner lot. An elegant open floor plan greets you.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
3508 Hearst Drive
3508 Hearst Drive, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1233 sqft
*** Move In Special $500 off *** Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features indoor and outdoor living with mature fruit trees and lush back yard. Enjoy cooking in the newly remodeled large open kitchen with ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1085 Sycamore Drive
1085 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA
Lovely home featuring a sparkling pool with bedroom/bathroom downstairs making it great for entertaining out of town guests.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
3605 Highbury Court
3605 Highbury Court, Simi Valley, CA
Just in time for the hot summer days ahead. Come home and enjoy the sparkling pool and splendid backyard. A perfect place to call home. Amazing curb appeal, this remodeled home has been loved and well taken care of by the owner.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
32 Golden Glen Drive
32 Golden Glen Drive, Simi Valley, CA
Beautiful Gated Legacy Collection Executive Pool Home in prestigious Wood Ranch. 5 bedrooms plus office includes 1 bedroom on main level. Very quiet, peaceful and private neighborhood. This home offers an open floor plan with high ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1668 Heywood Street
1668 Heywood Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1328 sqft
Nice and clean townhouse ,ready to move in. Built in 2010. Light and bright, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in the best location of the complex. Fresh paint and plenty of sunshine makes it so pleasant and inviting.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
408 Country Club Drive
408 Country Club Drive, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1605 sqft
Amazing location, and desirable layout with downstairs master bedroom. Open concept with large living room and kitchen. Also amazing pool and spa and club house with attached two car garage and laundry room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
2396 Fitzgerald Road
2396 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA
Wonderful single-story Simi Valley home with 2-car automatic garage is ready for its new family. Situated on a huge corner lot in a neighborhood that boasts pride of ownership, this home features 1,767 sq. ft.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
2190 Hawk Street
2190 Hawk Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1205 sqft
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home on corner lot! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan near schools and shopping. This home has many upgrades including wood-like flooring, dual pane windows and sliders, just to name a few.
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
857 Congressional Road
857 Congressional Road, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1457 sqft
Absolutely stunning 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single family home located in a quiet, gated Wood Ranch neighborhood. This home is truly one of a kind: completely remodeled from top to bottom.
Results within 1 mile of Simi Valley
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
3146 Foxtail Court
3146 Foxtail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
This lovely home is located behind the Eagle Ridge gates on a charming cul du sac. This incredible four bedroom home with almost 2000 sq.ft. features upgrades including tile & wood-like flooring across the downstairs.
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
East Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
1255 Black Canyon Road
1255 Black Canyon Road, Santa Susana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1674 sqft
Mountain View Home. See yourself in this charming 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home located in Santa Susana Knoll. Built in 2004, this home features an open floor plan with high ceilings, dual pane windows, tile and wood laminate floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
3025 Blazing Star Drive
3025 Blazing Star Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
Beautiful, light and bright 4 bed, 3 bath home in the very desirable gated community of Eagleridge and within close proximity to top rated Blue Ribbon Lang Ranch Element and Los Cerritos Middle schools, shops, parks and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
2621 Dorado Court
2621 Dorado Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1870 sqft
Results within 5 miles of Simi Valley
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westlake
14 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1462 sqft
Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit
