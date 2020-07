Amenities

Situated at a prestigious location, Avalon Simi Valley offers exquisite one-, two- and three-bedroom Simi Valley apartments to cater to all your needs. Discover a wealth of luxurious amenities such as upgraded cabinets, individual washers and dryers in all apartments, island kitchens, high speed internet, walk-in closets, private patios, pantries, Wi-Fi, and multiple phone lines. You will also be privy to a wide variety of facilities within the Avalon community such as a 24-hour fitness center, beautifully landscaped gardens, BBQ grills, a game room, a playscape, and a theatre. The ideal blend of amazing services and a professional on-site staff makes Avalon Simi Valley the right place for you!