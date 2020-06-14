208 Apartments for rent in Simi Valley, CA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Chatsworth
6 Units Available
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1078 sqft
Situated within the desirable Chatsworth school district. Apartments feature bay windows, vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, and oversized balconies with picturesque views. On-site sand volleyball court, tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Simi Valley
2 Units Available
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1265 sqft
Parkside Villas is nestled amongst the Santa Susana Mountains and the Simi Hills.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Simi Valley Town Center
36 Units Available
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,712
1231 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:17am
East Simi Valley
2 Units Available
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1050 sqft
Close to Arroyostow Park and Verde Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, clubhouse, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community. In-unit laundry. Updated appliances. Countryside location near the city.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
2283 N Marlies Avenue
2283 North Marlies Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1826 sqft
Enjoy everything you want for an indoor/outdoor California lifestyle in this beautifully remodeled 4 BD, 2 BA ranch style home on a corner lot. An elegant open floor plan greets you.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1216 Patricia #213
1216 Patricia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Centrally located 2 bed, 2 bath gated apartment - Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath apartment with vaulted ceilings. Upgrades include kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (including Fridge!). This remodeled unit is in a gated community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
3508 Hearst Drive
3508 Hearst Drive, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1233 sqft
*** Move In Special $500 off *** Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features indoor and outdoor living with mature fruit trees and lush back yard. Enjoy cooking in the newly remodeled large open kitchen with ample storage.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
3605 Highbury Court
3605 Highbury Court, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2872 sqft
Just in time for the hot summer days ahead. Come home and enjoy the sparkling pool and splendid backyard. A perfect place to call home. Amazing curb appeal, this remodeled home has been loved and well taken care of by the owner.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
East Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
2306 Alscot Avenue
2306 Alscot Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1128 sqft
Important - Please read the details!This is a 1 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home for rent. Landlord is offering their fully furnished home for rent while they travel abroad for approximately 1 year.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
32 Golden Glen Drive
32 Golden Glen Drive, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,700
4109 sqft
Beautiful Gated Legacy Collection Executive Pool Home in prestigious Wood Ranch. 5 bedrooms plus office includes 1 bedroom on main level. Very quiet, peaceful and private neighborhood. This home offers an open floor plan with high ceilings.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1668 Heywood Street
1668 Heywood Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1328 sqft
Nice and clean townhouse ,ready to move in. Built in 2010. Light and bright, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in the best location of the complex. Fresh paint and plenty of sunshine makes it so pleasant and inviting.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
408 Country Club Drive
408 Country Club Drive, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1605 sqft
Amazing location, and desirable layout with downstairs master bedroom. Open concept with large living room and kitchen. Also amazing pool and spa and club house with attached two car garage and laundry room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
2396 Fitzgerald Road
2396 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1767 sqft
Wonderful single-story Simi Valley home with 2-car automatic garage is ready for its new family. Situated on a huge corner lot in a neighborhood that boasts pride of ownership, this home features 1,767 sq. ft.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
2190 Hawk Street
2190 Hawk Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1205 sqft
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home on corner lot! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan near schools and shopping. This home has many upgrades including wood-like flooring, dual pane windows and sliders, just to name a few.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
1895 Sequoia Ave
1895 Sequoia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
855 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath single story duplex - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath single story duplex. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. Breakfast nook off kitchen. Washer & dryer hookups. Attached 1 car garage with storage. Good size backyard with patio.

1 of 22

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
857 Congressional Road
857 Congressional Road, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1457 sqft
Absolutely stunning 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single family home located in a quiet, gated Wood Ranch neighborhood. This home is truly one of a kind: completely remodeled from top to bottom.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
2621 Dorado Court
2621 Dorado Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1870 sqft
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chatsworth
25 Units Available
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1462 sqft
Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South End
15 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
City Guide for Simi Valley, CA

Want some Hollywood living without some LA prices? Simi Valley has been the host of many famous T.V. shows (M.A.S.H., Gunsmoke, etc.).

Simi Valley is the all-American city you’ve seen in countless TV shows and movies. Simi Valley is the ideal city in the Los Angeles metro area. Home to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the area attracts both tourists and locals seeking knowledge in the mountains of books and literature. The weather is sunny and pleasant (around 75 degrees) most days of the year. In the spring and fall, the Santa Ana winds pick up. Drive 30 minutes into LA, or grab a seat at the bar of at one the national restaurant chains that populate the area. This city is filled with beautiful apartments for rent.

Having trouble with Craigslist Simi Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Simi Valley, CA

Simi Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

