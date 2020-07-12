/
East Simi Valley
287 Apartments for rent in East Simi Valley, Simi Valley, CA
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
Close to Arroyostow Park and Verde Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, clubhouse, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community. In-unit laundry. Updated appliances. Countryside location near the city.
2073 Calle La Sombra
2073 Calle La Sombra, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
834 sqft
Nice and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2 story condo. Wood floors in living room, carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Central Air. Washer & Dryer in Building for only 4 units per laundry. Community Pool and nice family park within walking distance.
1255 Black Canyon Road
1255 Black Canyon Road, Santa Susana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1674 sqft
Mountain View Home. See yourself in this charming 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home located in Santa Susana Knoll. Built in 2004, this home features an open floor plan with high ceilings, dual pane windows, tile and wood laminate floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of East Simi Valley
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1265 sqft
Parkside Villas is nestled amongst the Santa Susana Mountains and the Simi Hills.
2713 Tapo St
2713 Tapo Street, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
896 sqft
Single story 2 bed, 1 bath home with yard! - Small cottage style 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Central Simi. This home features large front and back yard, indoor laundry hookups, carport and long driveway.
Results within 5 miles of East Simi Valley
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,510
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,676
1462 sqft
Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,206
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1078 sqft
Situated within the desirable Chatsworth school district. Apartments feature bay windows, vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, and oversized balconies with picturesque views. On-site sand volleyball court, tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Garage parking available.
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
938 sqft
Very close to local Metro bus line, and near Chatsworth Reservoir and Chatsworth Oaks Park. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments come with air conditioning, fireplace, all appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, more.
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
887 sqft
Vibrant community near Cal State University. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. This pet-friendly property also offers a pool, gym, hot tub and grill area.
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NoVa Townhomes is centrally located at 8761 De Soto Ave Canoga Park, CA, a commuter’s dream with close access to the 118 and 101 freeways.
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1332 sqft
Here at Azure Apartments rentals, we pride ourselves in our luxuriously-appointed, contemporary interiors, and various amenities, including our secured community entry, gated shared parking, and recreation room.
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments near Woodland HillsThe Verandas Apartments offers a serene retreat just minutes from Woodland Hills! Spacious terraces and rooftop sundecks, peaceful fountains and top-of-the-line finishes, all capture the essence of upscale living.
Sofi at Topanga Canyon
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,091
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like home. Stunning pool and courtyard area. On-site gym, pool and clubhouse. Updated appliances in each unit. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly property for dogs and cats. Garages available.
9900 Jordan Ave #76
9900 Jordan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
785 sqft
Excellent 1 Br 1Ba with Den in a Well Kept Community - This one won't last! Welcome to this lovely two-story 1 bed, 1 bath with DEN located in the heart of Chatsworth and fresh paint throughout.
928 Bethel Court
928 Bethel Court, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
1779 sqft
Simi Valley Two-Story Home - Let's Go Swimming! Come see this contemporary two-story home which is nestled at the end of a cul-du-sac. A three car garage allows for easy parking. The backyard features a pool, patio area, and grassy area.
7911 Maynard Avenue
7911 Maynard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1196 sqft
Welcome to this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a treeline street with beautiful curb appeal.
23245 W Vail Drive
23245 West Vail Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1815 sqft
Tired of looking at old houses? Low ceilings, closed off kitchens, no master suites, confining floor plans with walls in all the wrong places??? You are in for a pleasant surprise with 23245 W Vail Dr! Located in the Pomelo/Hale/El Camino school
7830 Quimby Ave
7830 Quimby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1179 sqft
Newly Revitalized 3 Br 2 Ba Single Family Home in West Hills - Don't miss out on this charming home on a quiet street in West Hills.
9855 Glade Ave
9855 Glade Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2216 sqft
9855 Glade Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, 4 Bedroom Home, Corner Lot in Chatworth - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath corner home in Chatsworth. Nestled on a quiet street, enjoy easy access to local parks and the 118 Freeway.
22663 Burton Street
22663 Burton Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,165
1688 sqft
Large, bright and remodeled 3 Bedroom Home In West Hills! - Located in a lovely neighborhood in West Hills. Features: Gorgeous wood-like flooring in the living area and 1688 Sq. ft. of living space.
8555 Independence Ave
8555 Independence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
Property is located near Target and Vons! Also close to the Canoga Park library as well as the park! (RLNE4085536)
