Apartment List
/
CA
/
simi valley
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:49 PM

160 Apartments for rent in Simi Valley, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
10 Units Available
Chatsworth
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1078 sqft
Situated within the desirable Chatsworth school district. Apartments feature bay windows, vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, and oversized balconies with picturesque views. On-site sand volleyball court, tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
3 Units Available
East Simi Valley
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
Close to Arroyostow Park and Verde Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, clubhouse, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community. In-unit laundry. Updated appliances. Countryside location near the city.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
32 Units Available
Simi Valley Town Center
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,779
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
20 Units Available
East Simi Valley
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
5 Units Available
West Simi Valley
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Central Simi Valley
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1265 sqft
Parkside Villas is nestled amongst the Santa Susana Mountains and the Simi Hills.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Simi Valley Town Center
1158 Tivoli Lane #180
1158 Tivoli Lane, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1096 sqft
This beautiful two story corner unit is situated in the interior of the Le Parc community, adjacent to the mailboxes, guest parking, and pool. This home is a corner and only attached on one side.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Simi Valley Town Center
1245 Fitzgerald Rd #G
1245 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
Charming 2 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM Condo in Simi Valley - Located in the western part of Simi Valley, this 2 BED/2 BATH condo is move in ready! Well maintained and located on the 2nd floor. This unit features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Simi Valley
2073 Calle La Sombra
2073 Calle La Sombra, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
834 sqft
Nice and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2 story condo. Wood floors in living room, carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Central Air. Washer & Dryer in Building for only 4 units per laundry. Community Pool and nice family park within walking distance.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Simi Valley
3079 Lamplighter St
3079 Lamplighter Street, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1049 sqft
2+2 Single story home with backyard - Absolutely wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home! This single story home features tile counters in kitchen, great living room with fireplace, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, plenty storage, and
Results within 1 mile of Simi Valley

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Lang Ranch
3146 Foxtail Court
3146 Foxtail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1929 sqft
This lovely home is located behind the Eagle Ridge gates on a charming cul du sac. This incredible four bedroom home with almost 2000 sq.ft. features upgrades including tile & wood-like flooring across the downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Simi Valley
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
15 Units Available
Oak Park
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Chatsworth
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Westlake
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Canoga Park
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,749
1462 sqft
Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
7 Units Available
Oak Park
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
7 Units Available
North Ranch
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arrive Thousand Oaks offers a mix of quality, tranquility, and luxury. Nestled in the foothills of Thousand Oaks, the grounds feature expansive green grass and mature trees, providing a peaceful, serene living environment.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,716
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
8 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
South End
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
9 Units Available
North Ranch
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,023
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
North Ranch
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.

July 2020 Simi Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Simi Valley Rent Report. Simi Valley rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Simi Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Simi Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Simi Valley Rent Report. Simi Valley rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Simi Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Simi Valley rents declined slightly over the past month

Simi Valley rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Simi Valley stand at $1,997 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,638 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Simi Valley's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Simi Valley over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in California for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Simi Valley

    As rents have fallen moderately in Simi Valley, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Simi Valley is less affordable for renters.

    • Simi Valley's median two-bedroom rent of $2,638 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Simi Valley fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Simi Valley than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Simi Valley is nearly three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSimi Valley 3 BedroomsSimi Valley Apartments under $1,800Simi Valley Apartments with Balcony
    Simi Valley Apartments with GarageSimi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSimi Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
    Simi Valley Apartments with PoolSimi Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerSimi Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsSimi Valley Furnished ApartmentsSimi Valley Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
    Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
    La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
    Simi Valley Town Center

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
    California Institute of the Arts