Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This is a great 2 bed plus den (Den is used as a third bedroom) with 2.5 bath townhouse style unit. Two entrances, lots of cabinets, decorative fireplace, generous size master bedroom, top floor, unit available now. Two blocks from 3rd street Promenade, Ocean Avenue and Montana Avenue with shops, and cafes and all Santa Monica has to offer. A must see!