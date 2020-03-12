947 4th Street

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cfd2bcd00a ----
Steps to the Ocean~State of the Art Condo includes:
Private Garage, Garage Storage/Rec Room with Washer/Dryer, Chefs Kitchen with Bosch & Wolf Stainless Steel Appliances and Caesar Italian Stone Finishes, Vaulted Ceilings with Luxury Lighting throughout.
*Reclaimed Wood in Bedrooms and Loft.
*Built in Accent Shelf's with lighting.
*Mid level loft and office.
*3 Spacious Bedrooms--Master Bedroom includes: walk in closet, fireplace, balcony, and luxury suite bathroom. Junior Bedrooms include balcony.
*Wired with surround sound and security.
*Secured Garden walkway entrance
*West facing unit with LOTS of natural light!
*2 Space Garage Parking
*Pets Welcome
Pricing Options: Short term furnished or 12 month lease.
PLG Estates REALTOR CALBRE #02028619 Cameron Kent