All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 947 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
947 4th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

947 4th Street

947 4th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

947 4th Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cfd2bcd00a ----
Steps to the Ocean~State of the Art Condo includes:
Private Garage, Garage Storage/Rec Room with Washer/Dryer, Chefs Kitchen with Bosch & Wolf Stainless Steel Appliances and Caesar Italian Stone Finishes, Vaulted Ceilings with Luxury Lighting throughout.
*Reclaimed Wood in Bedrooms and Loft.
*Built in Accent Shelf's with lighting.
*Mid level loft and office.
*3 Spacious Bedrooms--Master Bedroom includes: walk in closet, fireplace, balcony, and luxury suite bathroom. Junior Bedrooms include balcony.
*Wired with surround sound and security.
*Secured Garden walkway entrance
*West facing unit with LOTS of natural light!
*2 Space Garage Parking
*Pets Welcome

Pricing Options: Short term furnished or 12 month lease.

PLG Estates REALTOR CALBRE #02028619 Cameron Kent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 4th Street have any available units?
947 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 947 4th Street have?
Some of 947 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
947 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 947 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 947 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 947 4th Street offers parking.
Does 947 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 947 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 4th Street have a pool?
No, 947 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 947 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 947 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 947 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 947 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 947 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 947 4th Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles