947 4th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Steps to the Ocean~State of the Art Condo includes:

Private Garage, Garage Storage/Rec Room with Washer/Dryer, Chefs Kitchen with Bosch & Wolf Stainless Steel Appliances and Caesar Italian Stone Finishes, Vaulted Ceilings with Luxury Lighting throughout.

*Reclaimed Wood in Bedrooms and Loft.

*Built in Accent Shelf's with lighting.

*Mid level loft and office.

*3 Spacious Bedrooms--Master Bedroom includes: walk in closet, fireplace, balcony, and luxury suite bathroom. Junior Bedrooms include balcony.

*Wired with surround sound and security.

*Secured Garden walkway entrance

*West facing unit with LOTS of natural light!

*2 Space Garage Parking

*Pets Welcome



Pricing Options: Short term furnished or 12 month lease.



