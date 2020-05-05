933 17th St Unit 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Book a showing now! Come and see this nice 1,283-square-foot apartment in Santa Monica, California!



It has 2 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms, and 1 underground parking plus street parking w/ passes provided.



Inside, this unfurnished apartment boasts hardwood floors, track lighting, sliding glass door, big windows with blinds, and an electric fireplace in the living room. The kitchen consists of cabinets and drawers for storage, stone countertop, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its chic and clean bathrooms have a vanity and separate spaces for the bathtub and shower, enclosed in glass panels. For climate control, the apartment has centralized air conditioning and heating aside from the ceiling fans. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. A patio outside is an added exterior feature. Smoking is not allowed in the property.



Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet (preferably 1 pet either a cat or a dog, 20 lbs. or below).



933 17th Street is in the friendly Wilshire-Montana neighborhood which is very walkable and bikeable. So, most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bicycle. Thanks to its mostly flat surface and excellent bike lanes.



Walk Score: 82

Bike Score: 84



Nearby Schools:

Franklin Elementary School - 0.56 miles, 9/10

Lincoln Middle School - 0.26 miles, 9/10

Santa Monica High School - 1.5 miles, 9/10

McKinley Elementary School - 0.76 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

41 SMC- 17th St Station- Montana - 0.2 miles

18 UCLA - Marina del Rey - 0.2 miles

42 SMC- 17th St Station Montana - 0.2 miles



Rail lines:

Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.8 miles



