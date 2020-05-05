All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 933 17th St Unit 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
933 17th St Unit 10
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:46 PM

933 17th St Unit 10

933 17th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

933 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing now! Come and see this nice 1,283-square-foot apartment in Santa Monica, California!

It has 2 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms, and 1 underground parking plus street parking w/ passes provided.

Inside, this unfurnished apartment boasts hardwood floors, track lighting, sliding glass door, big windows with blinds, and an electric fireplace in the living room. The kitchen consists of cabinets and drawers for storage, stone countertop, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its chic and clean bathrooms have a vanity and separate spaces for the bathtub and shower, enclosed in glass panels. For climate control, the apartment has centralized air conditioning and heating aside from the ceiling fans. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. A patio outside is an added exterior feature. Smoking is not allowed in the property.

Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet (preferably 1 pet either a cat or a dog, 20 lbs. or below).

933 17th Street is in the friendly Wilshire-Montana neighborhood which is very walkable and bikeable. So, most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bicycle. Thanks to its mostly flat surface and excellent bike lanes.

Walk Score: 82
Bike Score: 84

Nearby Schools:
Franklin Elementary School - 0.56 miles, 9/10
Lincoln Middle School - 0.26 miles, 9/10
Santa Monica High School - 1.5 miles, 9/10
McKinley Elementary School - 0.76 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
41 SMC- 17th St Station- Montana - 0.2 miles
18 UCLA - Marina del Rey - 0.2 miles
42 SMC- 17th St Station Montana - 0.2 miles

Rail lines:
Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.8 miles

(RLNE4847192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 17th St Unit 10 have any available units?
933 17th St Unit 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 933 17th St Unit 10 have?
Some of 933 17th St Unit 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 17th St Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
933 17th St Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 17th St Unit 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 17th St Unit 10 is pet friendly.
Does 933 17th St Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 933 17th St Unit 10 offers parking.
Does 933 17th St Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 17th St Unit 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 17th St Unit 10 have a pool?
No, 933 17th St Unit 10 does not have a pool.
Does 933 17th St Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 933 17th St Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 933 17th St Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 17th St Unit 10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 933 17th St Unit 10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 933 17th St Unit 10 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles