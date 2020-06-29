All apartments in Santa Monica
Location

914 Lincoln Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
Newly remodeled open kitchen with beautiful Caesarstone counter tops. Decorative porcelain tiled floors in kitchen and bathrooms. New appliances with plenty of cabinet space. Split bedroom floor plan with large closet space, built-in linen closet, double-pane windows. Hardwood floors throughout. Washers and dryers on each floor, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, gas fireplace, garbage disposal, private balcony, crown molding, ceiling fan, ceiling heaters. Quiet open-air well-maintained building with newly landscaped frontage and a tiled courtyard filled with tall palms and cacti. Controlled access building, 1-car gated underground parking included. Paid water, trash, gas, gardener & association fees. Locked communal bike room, mounted bike rack in each parking spot, extra storage space, rec room. Will consider small dog with deposit. One year minimum lease. Available May! Will be showing after April 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Lincoln Blvd. have any available units?
914 Lincoln Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 914 Lincoln Blvd. have?
Some of 914 Lincoln Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Lincoln Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
914 Lincoln Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Lincoln Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Lincoln Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 914 Lincoln Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 914 Lincoln Blvd. offers parking.
Does 914 Lincoln Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 Lincoln Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Lincoln Blvd. have a pool?
No, 914 Lincoln Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 914 Lincoln Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 914 Lincoln Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Lincoln Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Lincoln Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Lincoln Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Lincoln Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

