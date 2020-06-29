914 Lincoln Blvd.

Amenities

Newly remodeled open kitchen with beautiful Caesarstone counter tops. Decorative porcelain tiled floors in kitchen and bathrooms. New appliances with plenty of cabinet space. Split bedroom floor plan with large closet space, built-in linen closet, double-pane windows. Hardwood floors throughout. Washers and dryers on each floor, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, gas fireplace, garbage disposal, private balcony, crown molding, ceiling fan, ceiling heaters. Quiet open-air well-maintained building with newly landscaped frontage and a tiled courtyard filled with tall palms and cacti. Controlled access building, 1-car gated underground parking included. Paid water, trash, gas, gardener & association fees. Locked communal bike room, mounted bike rack in each parking spot, extra storage space, rec room. Will consider small dog with deposit. One year minimum lease. Available May! Will be showing after April 1.