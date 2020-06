Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Lease available last week in April or May 1st. Landlord is fine with 3 month to 1 year lease. Beautiful, Gillette Square, Spanish home just a couple hundred feet from Franklin school, furnished artfully and comfortably with exquisite taste.3 lovely, private patios and deck. Exterior extra study/studio off back deck with nearby fountain.