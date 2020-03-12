903 7th St STU

Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated ceiling fan microwave internet access

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Unit STU Available 01/08/19 WALK TO THE BEACH! FURNISHED FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT - Property Id: 69612



FURNISHED, FREE UTILITIES, NO PETS.

SHORTER TERM LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE.



Available on 01/08/2019



Newly renovated, bright apartment with hardwood floors, original artwork, and seven windows facing three directions. This large corner studio has a sleeping area next to the living room. It is completely furnished and comes with a desk, sofa, ceiling fan, TV, DVD Player, etc. The kitchen has a brand NEW gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, table and chairs, cookware, dishes, etc. Rent includes all the utilities, high speed internet, and HDTV with 182 channels.



The building is well-maintained, quiet and located in Santa Monica's best neighborhood: just one block from Montana Avenue (stores and restaurants), and within walking distance to the beach and the 3rd Street Promenade.



Please use the form on this website to ask questions or schedule a viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69612

Property Id 69612



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4569092)