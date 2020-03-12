All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

903 7th St STU

903 7th St · No Longer Available
Location

903 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit STU Available 01/08/19 WALK TO THE BEACH! FURNISHED FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT - Property Id: 69612

FURNISHED, FREE UTILITIES, NO PETS.
SHORTER TERM LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

Available on 01/08/2019

Newly renovated, bright apartment with hardwood floors, original artwork, and seven windows facing three directions. This large corner studio has a sleeping area next to the living room. It is completely furnished and comes with a desk, sofa, ceiling fan, TV, DVD Player, etc. The kitchen has a brand NEW gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, table and chairs, cookware, dishes, etc. Rent includes all the utilities, high speed internet, and HDTV with 182 channels.

The building is well-maintained, quiet and located in Santa Monica's best neighborhood: just one block from Montana Avenue (stores and restaurants), and within walking distance to the beach and the 3rd Street Promenade.

Please use the form on this website to ask questions or schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69612
Property Id 69612

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4569092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 7th St STU have any available units?
903 7th St STU doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 903 7th St STU have?
Some of 903 7th St STU's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 7th St STU currently offering any rent specials?
903 7th St STU isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 7th St STU pet-friendly?
No, 903 7th St STU is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 903 7th St STU offer parking?
No, 903 7th St STU does not offer parking.
Does 903 7th St STU have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 7th St STU does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 7th St STU have a pool?
No, 903 7th St STU does not have a pool.
Does 903 7th St STU have accessible units?
No, 903 7th St STU does not have accessible units.
Does 903 7th St STU have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 7th St STU does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 7th St STU have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 7th St STU does not have units with air conditioning.
