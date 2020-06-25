All apartments in Santa Monica
855 BERKELEY Street
855 BERKELEY Street

855 Berkeley Street · No Longer Available
Location

855 Berkeley Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Rare OCEAN VIEW lease offering in highly coveted North of Wilshire/Montana adjacent neighborhood. Atop a knoll sits this quintessential 1930's Santa Monica home. Stunning views from Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen! Freshly painted interior, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors and charming original details. With 2 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 2 baths on the main level with an additional bedroom/ family room/office with fireplace in the lower level. The large rear yard with bbq is perfect for entertaining, play or simply enjoying the ocean breeze. With upgraded appliances including new cook-top, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Everything you need is right outside your doorstep: Bristol Farms, Restaurants, the Beach & Santa Monica Schools (tenant to verify enrollment availability). 2 Car detached garage with room for storing your beach cruisers and sports equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 BERKELEY Street have any available units?
855 BERKELEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 855 BERKELEY Street have?
Some of 855 BERKELEY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 BERKELEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
855 BERKELEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 BERKELEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 855 BERKELEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 855 BERKELEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 855 BERKELEY Street offers parking.
Does 855 BERKELEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 855 BERKELEY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 BERKELEY Street have a pool?
No, 855 BERKELEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 855 BERKELEY Street have accessible units?
No, 855 BERKELEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 855 BERKELEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 BERKELEY Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 855 BERKELEY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 855 BERKELEY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
