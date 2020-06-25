855 BERKELEY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Rare OCEAN VIEW lease offering in highly coveted North of Wilshire/Montana adjacent neighborhood. Atop a knoll sits this quintessential 1930's Santa Monica home. Stunning views from Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen! Freshly painted interior, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors and charming original details. With 2 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 2 baths on the main level with an additional bedroom/ family room/office with fireplace in the lower level. The large rear yard with bbq is perfect for entertaining, play or simply enjoying the ocean breeze. With upgraded appliances including new cook-top, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Everything you need is right outside your doorstep: Bristol Farms, Restaurants, the Beach & Santa Monica Schools (tenant to verify enrollment availability). 2 Car detached garage with room for storing your beach cruisers and sports equipment.