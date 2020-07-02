All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

843 16TH ST 201

843 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

843 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
STYLISH SLEEK & SERIOUSLY SPACIOUS SANTA MONICA SHOWSTOPPER!
Please Text For Showings
Welcome home to 843 16th Street!
This updated 2 bedroom/2 bath has been beautifully updated to match your style and charisma. You shouldn\'t expect anything less when deciding to move to the ever so trendy Santa Monica. Plan to have your friends and family over for the Holidays thanks to your large open living room that has access to your private balcony. Light the gas fireplace and cozy on up with a glass of mulled wine while you watch your fave nostalgic Netflix film. Need a refill? Your kitchen is right around the corner and comes fully equipped with a double door fridge, electric stove, dishwasher, and microwave!
After a night of entertainment and food, escape to your bedroom located down the hall for a restful night of sleep. The master suite features a bathroom w/ two sinks and a thoughtfully designed walk-in closet. The second bedroom is close by and is also spacious and well lit.
Don\'t forget to check out the surrounding area because Montana Ave will be your new go-to destination! Down the street, you\'ll find good eats such as Bardonna, Kye\'s, Forma, and Margo\'s. Forgot that block of brie for your charcuterie board? Worry not, Whole Foods is a hop skip away! Trying to add a bit more fitness into your new year plans? Perfect! Pilates and yoga studios line Montana and are at your fingertips.
Time to get zen! Schedule a showing today!

Available Now!
Security Deposit Equals One Months Rent
2 Tandem Parking Spots Included
May Consider Pet 30 lbs and Under W/ Additional Deposit $500/Dog $300/Cat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 16TH ST 201 have any available units?
843 16TH ST 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 843 16TH ST 201 have?
Some of 843 16TH ST 201's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 16TH ST 201 currently offering any rent specials?
843 16TH ST 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 16TH ST 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 843 16TH ST 201 is pet friendly.
Does 843 16TH ST 201 offer parking?
Yes, 843 16TH ST 201 offers parking.
Does 843 16TH ST 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 16TH ST 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 16TH ST 201 have a pool?
No, 843 16TH ST 201 does not have a pool.
Does 843 16TH ST 201 have accessible units?
No, 843 16TH ST 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 843 16TH ST 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 16TH ST 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 843 16TH ST 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 843 16TH ST 201 does not have units with air conditioning.

