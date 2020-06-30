839 9th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

104 Available 01/05/20 Massive 1700SF Townhome just 9 blocks to the beach, excellent schools and super coveted below 12th street in ultra mega prime Santa Monica/Montana Area! Modern Multi-Level Townhome Chef Kitchen + Massive 1700SF 2BR/2.5BA with high ceilings, tons of natural light, natural designer hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings in Master. 3 large terraces including master bedroom and rooftop deck. Private 2 car side by side garage with room for storage! Feels like a true townhome. Tons of windows in this middle unit in a boutique 5 unit complex. Superb Santa Monica location walking distance to all Montana Ave shops/restaurants. Move-in ready and ASAP is preferable. Must see in person to believe. Super solid townhome premium construction/build quality.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact for efficiency purposes)



12 month lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/839-9th-st-santa-monica-ca-90403-usa-unit-104/9c9f61d8-1358-46c9-8da8-d848f0b75b06



(RLNE5272169)