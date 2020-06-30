All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 839 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
839 9th Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

839 9th Street

839 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

839 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
104 Available 01/05/20 Massive 1700SF Townhome just 9 blocks to the beach, excellent schools and super coveted below 12th street in ultra mega prime Santa Monica/Montana Area! Modern Multi-Level Townhome Chef Kitchen + Massive 1700SF 2BR/2.5BA with high ceilings, tons of natural light, natural designer hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings in Master. 3 large terraces including master bedroom and rooftop deck. Private 2 car side by side garage with room for storage! Feels like a true townhome. Tons of windows in this middle unit in a boutique 5 unit complex. Superb Santa Monica location walking distance to all Montana Ave shops/restaurants. Move-in ready and ASAP is preferable. Must see in person to believe. Super solid townhome premium construction/build quality.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact for efficiency purposes)

12 month lease
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/839-9th-st-santa-monica-ca-90403-usa-unit-104/9c9f61d8-1358-46c9-8da8-d848f0b75b06

(RLNE5272169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 9th Street have any available units?
839 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 839 9th Street have?
Some of 839 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
839 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 839 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 839 9th Street offers parking.
Does 839 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 9th Street have a pool?
No, 839 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 839 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 839 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 839 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 839 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 839 9th Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles