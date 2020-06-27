826 2ND Street

Amenities

Walk to Santa Monica Beach and 3rd St Promenade. One of the most Prime Santa Monica locations next to Ocean Ave. and Montana Ave. Great school district. Walk one block to Ocean Ave bluffs, jogging paths. Open Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar, fireplace, large patio and ample closet space. Quiet rear corner unit with 2 gated underground parking spaces side-by-side with 2 secured storage units assigned to this spots, security entrance to building, quiet & friendly neighbors. Plenty of storage on side of property for bikes, surfboards etc. Elevator in building.