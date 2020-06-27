All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 826 2ND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
826 2ND Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

826 2ND Street

826 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

826 2nd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Walk to Santa Monica Beach and 3rd St Promenade. One of the most Prime Santa Monica locations next to Ocean Ave. and Montana Ave. Great school district. Walk one block to Ocean Ave bluffs, jogging paths. Open Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar, fireplace, large patio and ample closet space. Quiet rear corner unit with 2 gated underground parking spaces side-by-side with 2 secured storage units assigned to this spots, security entrance to building, quiet & friendly neighbors. Plenty of storage on side of property for bikes, surfboards etc. Elevator in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 2ND Street have any available units?
826 2ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 826 2ND Street have?
Some of 826 2ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
826 2ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 2ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 826 2ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 826 2ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 826 2ND Street offers parking.
Does 826 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 2ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 2ND Street have a pool?
No, 826 2ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 826 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 826 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 826 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 2ND Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 826 2ND Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 2ND Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles