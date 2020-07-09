814 12th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome apartment feels like a home. It is located in a prime Santa Monica, Montana neighborhood. It has just been completely remodeled from top to bottom and is in pristine condition. N. OF WILSHIRE, BEST LOCATION AT MONTANA FOR RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING, 12 BLOCKS TO THE OCEAN!! This townhome unit has all new cabinets, countertops, laminate floors throughout, new light fixtures, fresh paint! Also comes with many other wonderful amenities including but not limited to lots of closet space with storage room through-out, bonus room, lots of windows and natural light, community laundry room on premises, new dishwasher, new stove, new oven, new refrigerator, and one garage parking space, and one space outside garage No smoking. One year lease $4,195 monthly rent, $4,395 security deposit. Available NOW!