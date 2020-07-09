All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 814 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
814 12th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

814 12th St

814 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

814 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome apartment feels like a home. It is located in a prime Santa Monica, Montana neighborhood. It has just been completely remodeled from top to bottom and is in pristine condition. N. OF WILSHIRE, BEST LOCATION AT MONTANA FOR RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING, 12 BLOCKS TO THE OCEAN!! This townhome unit has all new cabinets, countertops, laminate floors throughout, new light fixtures, fresh paint! Also comes with many other wonderful amenities including but not limited to lots of closet space with storage room through-out, bonus room, lots of windows and natural light, community laundry room on premises, new dishwasher, new stove, new oven, new refrigerator, and one garage parking space, and one space outside garage No smoking. One year lease $4,195 monthly rent, $4,395 security deposit. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 12th St have any available units?
814 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 814 12th St have?
Some of 814 12th St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
814 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 814 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 814 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 814 12th St offers parking.
Does 814 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 12th St have a pool?
No, 814 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 814 12th St have accessible units?
No, 814 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 814 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 12th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles