811 6th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym clubhouse fireplace

Modern apartment located in a prime area of Santa Monica, just blocks from the ocean. Entry level unit, has beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, stylish recessed shelves, newer appliances, with lots of closet space. The building is a quiet & gated 3-story over subterranean parking, which includes 1 tandem assigned parking space. The building has a small gym & sauna, recreation room and community laundry. Located in prized Santa Monica Malibu School District. Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units!