811 6th Street
811 6th Street

811 6th Street · (310) 951-4381
Location

811 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
sauna
Modern apartment located in a prime area of Santa Monica, just blocks from the ocean. Entry level unit, has beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, stylish recessed shelves, newer appliances, with lots of closet space. The building is a quiet & gated 3-story over subterranean parking, which includes 1 tandem assigned parking space. The building has a small gym & sauna, recreation room and community laundry. Located in prized Santa Monica Malibu School District. Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 6th Street have any available units?
811 6th Street has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 811 6th Street have?
Some of 811 6th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 811 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 811 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 811 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 811 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 6th Street have a pool?
No, 811 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 811 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 811 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 811 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 811 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
