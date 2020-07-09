All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
811 21st St
811 21st St

811 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 21st Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 Baths

Description

Front facing, sunny, contemporary 4-level townhouse has it all! 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + loft. Living Room has gas fireplace and high ceilings. Romantic balcony off dining room. Kitchen has granite counters, all appliances. Hardwood floors in all rooms. Bedroom level has in-unit laundry, both bedrooms have own bathroom and patio. Walk-in closet in Master and spa tub in Master Bath. Sundeck on loft level. Attached 2-car garage + bonus room (approx 300 sq.ft). Central air/heat. Pet friendly with deposit. Great area! Just south of Montana Avenue shops, restaurants, walk to Lincoln Middle School. Tenant pays water/elec./gas. Call or text.
Features

Pet Friendly Hardwood floors Balcony / patio Fireplace Gated access/park Sundeck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 21st St have any available units?
811 21st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 811 21st St have?
Some of 811 21st St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
811 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 811 21st St offer parking?
Yes, 811 21st St offers parking.
Does 811 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 21st St have a pool?
No, 811 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 811 21st St have accessible units?
No, 811 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 811 21st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 21st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 21st St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 811 21st St has units with air conditioning.

