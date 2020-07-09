811 21st St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

2 Bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 Baths



Description



Front facing, sunny, contemporary 4-level townhouse has it all! 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + loft. Living Room has gas fireplace and high ceilings. Romantic balcony off dining room. Kitchen has granite counters, all appliances. Hardwood floors in all rooms. Bedroom level has in-unit laundry, both bedrooms have own bathroom and patio. Walk-in closet in Master and spa tub in Master Bath. Sundeck on loft level. Attached 2-car garage + bonus room (approx 300 sq.ft). Central air/heat. Pet friendly with deposit. Great area! Just south of Montana Avenue shops, restaurants, walk to Lincoln Middle School. Tenant pays water/elec./gas. Call or text.

Features



Pet Friendly Hardwood floors Balcony / patio Fireplace Gated access/park Sundeck